the garage of ‘The Farm’

With a few days into the program, the reality show “A Fazenda 2022” (TV Record) is one of the most talked about topics on social media. Before completing a week, the bullshit, alliances and even a car has already been delivered as a prize to one of the participants. Some of them, in particular, have unusual stories with the “powerful”, and the UOL Cars gathered the best.

Deolane Bezerra

Deolane bought a Porsche car valued at R$1 million Image: Playback/Instagram

Deolane likes a supercharged garage. She had two cars seized in July at her home in Alphaville, São Paulo. The lawyer and DJ – in addition to other influencers – was the subject of an investigation for participating in an advertisement by the betting site Betzord.

The seized models were a Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet and a Land Rover Discovery. The German car is valued at R$ 1 million depending on the options. With a six-cylinder 3.0-liter biturbo engine, the 911 offers 450 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and a torque of 54 kgfm at 2,300 rpm. Its gearbox has eight gears and has a dual clutch. With this set, the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and can reach up to 306 km/h.

The Land Rover Discovery, valued at R$650,000 according to the Fipe Table, has a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine with six cylinders in line. It generates 300 horsepower and 66.3 kgfm of torque with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Deborah Albuquerque

Deborah Albuquerque bought the Porsche Boxster 25 Years, which is a limited edition of the brand Image: Reproduction

The influencer is also passionate about sports car brand vehicles. In 2021, when she joined the cast of the fifth season of “Power Couple Brasil” alongside her husband, doctor Bruno Salomão, Deborah won a Kia Cerato for reaching the final. According to her, the vehicle was sold and the amount collected used as part of the payment for a Porsche Cayenne, whose price, when new, starts from R$629,000 and can reach R$1,325,165, depending on the version.

In the most expensive configuration, it has 640 hp of power in the V8 4.0 biturbo engine. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 300 km/h.

In February, Deborah came up with another model of the brand: the limited edition Porsche Boxster 25 Years, with only 1,250 units produced worldwide. In Brazil, the convertible was available on request, starting at R$ 605 thousand. It has a look alluding to the 1996 version, in addition to a 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine with 400 hp.

Iran Malfitano

Iran Malfitano as app driver Image: Playback/Instagram

Contrary to ostentation, the “pawn” Iran Malfitano – fitness heartthrob between 2001 and 2003 – acted as an app driver during the pandemic. According to him, the situation tightened during the pandemic, when he sought a new source of income, without leaving aside the interpretation.

In a press conference at Record, Iran stated that he did not enter the program for the money: “Everyone had a lot of problems because of the pandemic, the artistic environment was very affected. But the reality show is an opportunity for me to get to know myself better, and I like to things that take me out of the normal”.

On his social networks, Iran even shared some images of his routine as a professional driver: “no matter how difficult it is, I keep smiling and thanking you”, he said in one of the photos.

It is not possible to be sure about the model of the car that Iran drives, but from the backrests of the rear seats, which appear in one of the photos, it looks like a Hyundai HB20.

Lucas Santos

Actor of “Carrossel”, on SBT, Lucas was the first lucky person to earn a brand new car in this edition of “A Fazenda”. The program never announces the model, however, Biel, from the 12th edition of the reality, also earned a vehicle during his participation. At the time, the model in question was a Nissan Versa, which starts at R$101,330.

Currently, in his garage, the actor owns a Hyundai Sonata. The model in question was discontinued in 2014, units from the last year of importation are priced at R$ 78,359.00 on the Fipe table. It is equipped with a 2.4 16V engine and delivers up to 182cv of power;

Redhead from Mars (Anny Bergatin)

Singer and influencer Anny Bergatin grew up on social media recently, and one of her great accomplishments was the purchase of her first car, a Honda City, in January of this year.

Honda City’s front was completely destroyed Image: Reproduction

The honeymoon with his new car lasted six months, when he had a serious accident. The front of the vehicle was completely destroyed. “I took exams. I hit that side [direito da cabeça] in the airbag. The impact was very strong. I know my car was a ******, it dented all over. But we’re alive, me and my boyfriend. That’s what matters,” he said at the time.

In August, however, the influencer already had her car renovated and the marks of the accident were only in her memory.