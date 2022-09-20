The House of the Dragon suggests death of [SPOILER] in the 5th episode

The House of the Dragon, the new HBO series, derived from Game of Thrones, hints at the death of an important character at the end of its 5th episode.

ATTENTION! SPOILERS FOR DRAGON’S HOUSE BELOW:

the health of King Viserys has been fragile since the first episode of The Dragon’s Housewith his mysterious illness seeming to advance further with each episode.

The 5th episode of the series HBOends with the brutal scene during the wedding celebrations of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon, showing a small ceremony that marks the union of the two families, and after the couple exchange their vows we see the King succumbing to his illness. The question then remains in the air: King Viserys he died?

The truth is that, although the series leaves it open at this point, if we are going to take the book Fire & Bloodby George RR Martin, into consideration, the King Viserys he would only die later, with his children already older. Therefore, unless the series dares to change much from the narrative of the books, it is likely that the King’s health will continue to deteriorate before he meets his final end.

The script and production of The Dragon’s House were under the responsibility of George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Player #1) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen are in the main cast.

based on the book Fire & Bloodthe series serves as a spinoff of Game of Thrones which tells the story of the civil war generated by the dispute for the Iron Throne, better known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Set over 200 years before the events of the original series, we follow the civil war that unfolds as half-brothers Aegon II and Rhaenyra vie for the throne after the death of their father, Viserys I.

Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however, Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which leads to growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne.

As described in the main series, at the time when the Targaryen family ruled the seven kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which, like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.