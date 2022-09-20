The incredible “mirrored” beach in Japan that became an Instagram sensation – Época Negócios

+



Tourists pose for a mirror effect in the waters of Chichibugahama beach, Japan (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Chichibugahama Beach, located on the outskirts of Mitoyo City in Kagawa Prefecture, Japan, has become a hit with tourists and photography lovers thanks to its natural pools. Its waters have a mirrored effect that reflects the sky perfectly, forming beautiful images.

The success is such that the region has already been tagged more than 175,000 times on Instagram, in addition to having its own page on the social network where it posts the best photos taken by visitors. According to the British newspaper daily mailamong the most popular poses travelers like to do are jumping in the air, holding balloons and posing with props like umbrellas.

The beach, which until recently was relatively unknown, saw its popularity increase in 2016, when a photo showing two children reflected in the water impressed the judges of a photo contest held in Mitoyo, as shown by the portal. Japan Forward.

The image inspired other photographers around the world to capture their own images, turning the kilometer-long beach into a tourist attraction. In 2019, the region received approximately 460,000 visitors.

According to the Mitoyo tourism website, the mirror effect works best at sunset and when there is no wind to disturb the water’s surface. The site also published tips on how to take the best photos, in addition to having a calendar that lists the times of low tide and sunset, helping those looking for the perfect photo.

Chichibugahama Beach is also a popular spot for swimmers, and since 1995 a group has been dedicated to keeping it clean.

To reach the site, take the ‘Nio Line’ bus line from JR Takuma station in Mitoyo – the journey takes about 25 minutes. There is also a parking lot next to the beach for those arriving by car.

*With supervision by Lia Hama

