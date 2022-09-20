The incredible record of the typhoon eye with 240 km/h wind

The International Space Station (ISS) offers a unique and incredible view for astronauts aboard tropical cyclones (hurricanes and typhoons) on Earth. This was the case of typhoon Nanmadol, whose eye was photographed by US astronaut Bob Hines at the moment when the cyclone hit Japan, leaving victims and damage.

Alert levels in Japan for the passage of Typhoon Nanmadol were lowered on Monday as rain and wind from the storm left one dead and dozens injured. The typhoon lost strength after making landfall on Sunday night near the city of Kagoshima, in the Kyushu region (southwest of the country), but it toppled trees, broke windows and left rivers at risk of flooding.

Nearly six million people remain affected by evacuation alert. Authorities urged residents to exercise caution, particularly in areas where rivers may flood again.

“Even a small amount of additional rain can cause the water level to rise, so please remain vigilant for floods and landslides,” said Yoshiyuki Toyoguchi of the Ministry of Land and Infrastructure.

Miyazaki prefecture confirmed to AFP the death of a 60-year-old man in the city of Miyakonojo. The victim was found in a flooded car in an agricultural area. And in the Fukuoka region, authorities announced an investigation to determine whether another death is related to the rains.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was due to travel on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly, postponed his flight by a day to visit the region hit by the typhoon. Officials from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned that in Miyazaki, where some areas recorded the expected 24-hour rainfall for every September, river levels were high.

But the damage appears relatively less than expected for such an intense storm, with winds of up to 234 km/h. “The typhoon has all but disappeared and the rains and winds are falling now,” said a source from the crisis management of Saito city. He added that some areas remain without electricity.

“Special alerts” for Kagoshima and Miyazako prefectures have been reduced. At the same time, evacuation alerts of different levels continue for 9.6 million people on the last day of a long weekend in Japan.

The alerts do not force residents to leave their homes, and authorities face difficulties in some cases to convince residents. More than 240,000 properties in Kyushu and the neighboring Chugoku region remain without power and hundreds of flights were canceled on Monday, as were several railway lines.