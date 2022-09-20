“The Little Mermaid” is the most transgressive princess – 09/19/2022 – Manuela Cantuária

I’m a kid from the 1990s and my favorite Disney princess has always been “The Little Mermaid”. I’m a teenager from the 2000s and I joined the feminism that sentenced Ariel to the maximum penalty of being submissive and “macho-centered”. I’m an adult who cried like a baby last week at the height of the little black mermaid controversy.

The controversy revolved around the public’s racist reaction to the choice of Halle Bailey for the lead role. But the dogs bark, and the caravan passes. A video that went viral afterwards, a compilation of black girls reacting to the trailer, moved me deeply.

That’s when I managed to look at “The Little Mermaid” without the veil of a pseudofeminism that ended up silencing the most transgressive princess of all time.

Ariel is, by essence, unyielding. In her performance scene, she does not attend her debut concert as a singer. She doesn’t want to be seen, she wants to see. She prefers to go on an expedition to a shipwreck and collect objects to understand human culture.

Ariel’s fascination with humans is taboo in the society she lives in, something her father, the personification of patriarchy, represses.

“The Little Mermaid” is an archaeologist who risks her life in search of answers. Archeology is the field of science in which the subject-object relationship is more literal, because what this character wants is to be a subject, not an object.

In her theme song “Part of Your World”, Ariel expresses her greatest desire, to belong. If she wants to be human so badly, it’s because she suffers from being dehumanized. At no point does Ariel say she wants a husband. The only thing she has to say about the prince is that he is handsome. Ariel objectifies this man in the same way that men objectify women.

And when Eric’s ship sinks and Ariel saves his life, she turns the tables once again. Who is the damsel in distress here? She subverts her status as a mythological creature and proves how human she is. Ariel pays the price for becoming a real woman. When she idealizes the world of men, she needs to understand that, in this world, she will have no voice. It is this world that needs to be transformed.

It’s a breath of fresh air to see my favorite princess come back to the surface. May the little mermaid’s rebellion inspire other girls who feel like a fish out of water.