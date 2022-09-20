“The mistake is the coach’s, not the boy’s”; Nilson Cesar criticizes Abel Ferreira about expulsion and talks about Danilo

With three more points added on the leaderboard, Verdão have 57 points and are 9 points apart from Fluminense, which has 47 points.

O palm trees beat Santos 1-0 at Allianz Parque. The team led by coach Abel Ferreira follows more leader than ever in the Brazilian Championship. With three more points added on the leaderboard, Verdão has 57 points and is 9 points apart from Fluminense, which has 47.

Nilson César, journalist and sports narrator, criticized the coach’s stance when talking about Danilo’s expulsion and the player’s moment in the season, with Abel Ferreira also being sent off during the match.

“Very nosy, guessing at what you don’t need to guess, feeling like he owns the reason, owns the truth… Come here, Danilo was summoned and he didn’t want him not to go. He is still a beginner, he will learn a lot from Mr. Abel Ferreira”, he said.

He added: “He is starting his career as a coach. Do you know what you should have done when the boy was summoned? He should have had a long talk with Danilo by the time he was summoned. The mistake is then the coach’s, not the boy’s”.

Vampeta also shared the same opinion as Nilson Cesar and spoke about Abel Ferreira’s temperament: “He has no morals to give Danilo a hard time. Danilo was expelled twice and he has already been expelled five times, he is expelled more than the guys, he gets very angry”.