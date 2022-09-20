The new role of the CEO

A CEO’s mission used to be quite simple. Define the company’s vision and strategy and make sure the right people were in the right roles. Be sensitive to the needs of employees, customers, suppliers and others around you, but have shareholders as your top priority. And above all, grow bigger and as fast as you can.

But as the world has changed, so have the demands of the job—and the skills needed to succeed in it. With the pandemic, political polarization, climate change and the culture of cancellation, this role has evolved in ways few would have imagined a few years ago.

CEO candidates don’t have a clear sense of how the jobs they are seeking will change, while those in charge now can offer limited guidance.

Dick Patton, who leads the global CEO practice for recruiting firm Egon Zehnder, noticed a mood of deep thought among the 972 global CEOs surveyed in a study last year. Nearly 80% of respondents said they needed to transform, just like their organizations, and be more adaptable and self-aware.

CEO needs to have emotional intelligence

Part of what is fueling a new mindset is the recognition that trust and transparency have become vital to business success. Stephen Miles, executive coach and founder of the Miles Group, argues that the CEO has moved from being the leader who runs the company to the person who must also advance the company’s purpose, impact and credentials.

This requires “more influence-building, team-building and people-related skills,” says Miles, as well as the courage to initiate change and be open about your own struggles to connect with people.

Emotional intelligence becomes more important as demands for CEOs to engage in controversy increase. “You have to predict whether the person will have the guts and guts,” says Jane Stevenson, vice president of management consultancy Korn Ferry who leads the global CEO succession practice. “The expectation about the position of CEOs – and about when to stand up and when to shut up – is huge. It’s always been about who the person is. Now it’s who the person is, squared.”

Advice needs to be bolder

Boards are starting — slowly — to think more broadly about the skills and profile needed to succeed as a CEO. Experience in operating and running a business is still essential, but a wider range of resumes and roles are being considered. Diverse candidates are in greater demand, as are people with traits such as agility, resilience and political judgment.

“Boards are defying conventional wisdom a little more,” says Tim Conti, managing partner at executive search firm ON Partners. “The best advice recognizes that a CEO is just one member of an executive team and, if properly complemented, can come from many backgrounds.”

This does not mean that directors are taking risks. CEO turnover has dropped during the pandemic, as many boards value stability and familiarity to weather the crisis. While CEO vacancies among the largest US companies have increased, most of them are filled with internal promotions, according to the latest Crist Kolder Volatility Report from America’s Leading Companies.

Only 18.9% of new CEO hires through July were external candidates, up from 30.7% in 2019. This could indicate more robust succession planning and leadership development – ​​or a lack of imagination at a time when companies most need.

Jim Citrin, who leads CEO training at consultancy Spencer Stuart, argues that many boards are being too conservative at a time when they need the courage to make bold choices. “Some of the top-performing CEOs weren’t the obvious choices,” says Citrin. “The boards basically define success as internal promotion, and failure as having to go outside. In this time of dramatic change and risk, we all need to be creative and courageous.”

CFOs are more likely

While the most common path to the CEO chair is through the role of president or COO, this is not always the best path. A recent Spencer Stuart report found that over the past 20 years, 85% of the CEOs of the largest companies listed on US stock exchanges came from one of four roles: chief operating officer, a split CEO role, chief financial officer, and leaders who held executive roles. one or two steps from the top.

The most successful CEOs were those promoted from a few levels below; the least were the CEOs who came from the CFO role. Although they knew how to profit, the study found that they were not as strong at driving revenue growth.

The idea is not to discount the value of leading the finance industry, but to complement it with other C-Levels responsibilities and roles. Bonnie Gwin, managing partner of global CEO training and boards at Heidrick & Struggles, says there is a demand “for CFOs who are strategic and have played roles as strategic thinking partners with their CEO.”

Public experience is desirable for the CEO

There is a growing appreciation of the experience of other C-Levels functions as well. A stint as a marketing or customer director can be essential to running consumer-facing businesses. The chief product officer is also gaining ground as a stepping stone to the CEO role, according to Mark Oppenheimer, CEO of Modern Executive Solutions, as it often “brings together sales, product, strategy, and operational responsibilities.” Jeff Christian, who leads research firm Christian & Timbers, agrees, adding that “product people are becoming the CEOs of the next generation.”

Perhaps the best way to indicate that a person can take on the role of CEO is experience on a high-level public board of directors. “Joining some of these top boards is a very interesting corollary,” says Jana Rich, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Rich Talent Group. “You are networked in a different way. You have incredible exposure to the people in the boardroom.”

Limited progress in diversity

Whatever the background, a promising sign is that new CEOs are more likely to be women or people of color. Of the 682 CEOs surveyed in the Crist Kolder report, 7.3% were women as of July 31 of this year – up from 6.9% last year and 1.9% in 2010.

Heidrick & Struggles took an even broader analysis of 1,095 CEOs in 24 countries and found that women made up 13% of new CEOs during the first half of last year, about double the amount in the previous six months. Racial diversity is slower to escalate, though Indian-born leaders continue to rise to CEO roles, most recently at companies like Starbucks and FedEx.

When it comes to the skills required by CEOs, some measures remain constant. After studying data from thousands of CEO reviews, Elena Botelho, a partner at the leadership consultancy ghSMART, demonstrated the key behaviors for success in the acronym DACE – decisive, adaptable, reliable and engaging to impact. While the structure remains unchanged, Botelho says that “adaptability has really become paramount” in the midst of the pandemic, and that it is less about the ability to detect a change than to respond immediately to it.

The power of resilience

Resilience is essential. For current CEOs, work exhaustion over the past two years is real, despite average salary hitting a record $14.5 million last year for CEOs of index companies. S&P 500, one of the largest US companies, according to a study by Equilar/Associated Press. The series of crises and the high speed of technological change are changing how CEOs lead, how quickly they are ready to hand over the baton, and what their ambitions can be.

While the current generation of CEO-ready leaders has experienced more innovations and industry-shattering moments than the people who came before them, many still feel unprepared. Faced with the prospect of more stress, some recruiters say many candidates also want less and less for this role. They can earn millions through other roles without this constant stress.

Still, there have always been ambitious people, and people with the ambition to lead. Increasingly, this role is likely to go to those with an ambition to learn. As Matthew Smith, executive coach and former director of learning at McKinsey, says: “Leaders who adapt quickly to opportunities will outperform those who rely too much on the skills and habits that brought them to the top. ”