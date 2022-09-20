The story full of fury and rancor, on Netflix, which is a mental carnage and grips the viewer from start to finish

Human relationships are permeated by all sorts of obstacles, which in turn degenerate into conflicts whose resolution requires much more than just good will. The closer people become, the more the possibility increases that they start to find each other strange for some reason, sometimes justifiable, other times not so much. Human beings stand out from other species in the evolutionary chain because we have always been able to walk with a certain balance along the tightrope of life, which definitely does not save us from a fall, which happens in those moments when we think we are safer. Until we find the ground, our body gets used to the idea that everything could have been very different, that we wouldn’t have wasted the chance to turn the tables and change our lives while there was time if we had realized the evil that surrounded us, incarnated in people we imagined beyond all suspicion, who could never offer us any risk.

The Spaniard Roger Gual arranges his four protagonists in a single scenario over a little more than an hour to elaborate his perspective on the human cruelties – small at first, but gradually massive – that awaken in a group of friends and partners who come together in order to solve the most important issue of their lives. “7 Años” (2016) abuses the sharp dialogues that guide millimetrically thought out situations about trust, self-love and money. In Jose Cabeza and Julia Fontana’s dry script, everything follows a very specific logic, and the action unfolds at the exact moment, without much room for experimentation. What could be a weak point turns out to be a good chance for the viewer to look for their favorite anti-hero, perhaps the one they most identify with or, on the contrary, who has the greatest chance of garnering their devoted hatred; in one scenario or the other, it is clear that the intention is to immediately create a relationship of identity between the two sides, easily achieved thanks to the naturalness with which the story is taken.

The intricate legal discussion of “7 Años” is present right at the opening: the Spanish authorities discovered a tax hole in the company of the characters, each one responsible for a specific sector. As every second counts in such a succinct production, the conclusion that, as they all have access to the same account in a tax haven abroad, there is an option for only one of them to be punished, and this needs to be decided as soon as possible, because the Police Federal plans an operation to seize the suspects’ computers and cell phones and find the clues he needs to put everyone in jail. CEO Marcel, played by Alex Brendemühl; Veronica, the accountant played by Juana Acosta; commercial director Carlos, played by Juan Pablo Raba; and Luis, by Paco León, the former computer prodigy, fundamental for everyone to reach the top, but who has become overcome, the most tormented among them, lock themselves in a room, imagining that they will reach the solution in a brief and civilized, evading major traumas, despite knowing that some old squabble may come to light. To avoid unforeseen events and make sure that everything they decide will be carried out, the lawyer Jose Veiga, from Manuel Morón, was called as a mediator to assist them, being paid handsomely for that.

Gual manages to increase the tension by adding points that make the narrative increasingly tense, ready to explode in a crime of a passionate nature. There is talk, albeit superficially, of machismo, misogyny, family ties that have been lost, and everything emanates the stench of cynicism that only thrives in these circumstances. To a greater or lesser extent, they are all hypocrites and vile; even León’s character, the one most inclined to a less pernicious behavior, gives in to villainy, being overcome by the turnaround, somewhat ex machina, but well handled by the director.

Movie: 7 years

Direction: Roger Gual

Year: 2016

Genre: drama

Note: 8/10