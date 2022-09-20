The world’s largest social inclusion policy is Brazil’s heritage – 09/19/2022 – Opinion

The largest public policy on access to health, a milestone in Brazil’s democratic history, turns 32 this Monday (19). The Unified Health System (SUS) is not just an instrument for accessing free health care, but one of the greatest social inclusion policies in the world, a heritage of all Brazilians. Ensuring universal access to health is to ensure dignity, citizenship, assistance, care and the right to life.

These basic and non-negotiable rights are inherent to the role of SUS. Regulated two years after the creation of the Federal Constitution, which made the universal and equal right to free health care for all fundamental, the Brazilian public system has been growing, improving, expanding and, increasingly, strengthening its bond of trust with Brazilians.

During the biggest challenge in the history of world public health, in the last two years, we learned that it will always be worthwhile to invest in SUS, structuring and valuing health professionals. The Covid-19 pandemic leaves us several legacies, from the strengthening of epidemiological surveillance to the transfer of technology for the national production of vaccines. But, perhaps, the main one is the relevance that the SUS has gained in the lives of all Brazilians, a source of pride even for those who do not use public services.

From the 48 thousand Basic Health Units across the country to the Street Clinics. From the more than 264,000 community workers, the eyes and ears of the SUS in the homes of Brazilians, to the nurses and doctors on the front line. From the Samu teams to the family health teams. From surgeries of all specialties to the largest public transplant system in the world. From riverside health units to internationally renowned hospitals. From capitals to municipalities in the most remote areas. From the 40,000 vaccination rooms to the professionals who take the immunizers by boat to the indigenous population in the villages. The SUS is the foundation to ensure that all these actions are possible, even in the face of the challenges of a continental country.

We have learned from the past and experienced the strength of the SUS and we must always ensure that the basic and sacred precepts of the Constitution are fulfilled without fail. Ensuring that all Brazilians receive adequate and timely treatment. Reduce mortality from preventable or neglected diseases. Prevent mortality from cardiovascular diseases and early diagnosis of cancer. Expand vaccination strategies. Offer quality working conditions for doctors working in more distant areas. Focus on prevention strategies to prevent the worsening of diseases. Invest in funding that guarantees and encourages the quality of public health services so that the number of procedures performed is not the only benchmark for the transfer of resources.

The future also requires innovation, efficiency and effectiveness, investment in research and science. Expanding digital health allows for easier and faster access to specialist doctors, who can consult, monitor and care for their patients even from a distance, with the same quality and look as face-to-face consultations. The technology transcends borders and allows the application of pioneering techniques via telemedicine, in addition to faster and more accurate diagnoses.

Developing Brazil’s industrial capacity to expand the national production of medicines, technologies and equipment is to expand the supply of these inputs to the Unified Health System, enabling competition in the sector, the lowest price and, consequently, the efficiency in the use of public resources. Efficiency and effectiveness are essential for the SUS to support the costs of innovation and for everyone to have access. Cutting-edge, technological, modern and precision medicine cannot be the privilege of a few.

Defending the Unified Health System is to defend our past, present and especially our future as a free and fair society. Defending the SUS is defending Brazil. Where there is Brazil, there is SUS!