There are four teams left for Cruzeiro to beat all Serie B opponents

Cruzeiro’s campaign is by far one of the best in Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Isolated leader, with 65 points, Raposa has the best performance as home team – he has not lost any duel – and also boasts the best performance as a visitor. And the numbers don’t stop there, the star team still has the best attack and defense in the competition.

Another feat that Cruzeiro is very close to guaranteeing is beating all opponents in the same edition of Serie B. For that, Pezzolano’s team will need to overcome Vasco and Guarani, teams for whom they lost in the turn, 1-0, and Ituano and CSA, duels that ended in a 1-1 draw. In all these matches, Cruzeiro was visiting. In other words, with the support of China Azul, Cruzeiro will go in search of another historic mark.

If it manages to achieve this feat, Raposa will be the first team to defeat all 19 teams in Serie B. According to a survey carried out by Espião Tático, three teams were close to reaching this mark: Corinthians, in 2008, Portuguesa, in 2011, and Atlético-GO, in 2016. Santo André, ABC-RN and Joinville, respectively, were the executioners of these teams.

The search for this historic mark begins next Wednesday (21), when the celestial team faces Vasco at 21:00, at Mineirão. The match also carries another weight. If the Cariocas win, Cruzeiro mathematically confirms its return to Serie A.

Done is nothing new

In 2013, when Cruzeiro was in the elite of Brazilian football, the star team also defeated all their opponents, something unprecedented in the first division. At the end of the season, the team, at the time led by Marcelo Oliveira, lifted the trophy – the third in its history.

The following year, the mineiros won the Brazilian championship twice, but did not repeat the feat of overcoming the 19 opponents of the national tournament.