‘There is no death penalty in Brazil’

In 1992, Caco Barcellos launched a book that became a landmark for journalism by portraying police violence on the outskirts of São Paulo. “Route 66 – The Police That Kills” narrates the investigation into the murder of young people, usually poor and black, by a group of killers who operate with the apparent endorsement of justice. military. Now, 30 years later, the book becomes a series for Globoplay.

When talking about the difficulties of writing the book, during a conversation with the press yesterday, the journalist criticized the deaths legitimized by the State through police operations and reiterated that there is no death penalty in the country’s Federal Constitution.

“The biggest difficulty, without a doubt, was living with the stories of people who are victims of this violence. In the beginning, the main motivation was to make a complaint. I would like to say that Brazil is not a signatory to any project involving the death penalty. The Constitution is clear and does not allow anyone to take the life of others, whether authorities or not. Evidently there is a gap (in the law) for self-defense,” said Caco.

It was precisely when analyzing the deaths justified by the self-defense of the police that the journalist found an open wound: innocent victims were killed, even without being in confrontations with the police.

“It was enough to work half a dozen hours in the investigation of cases to discover an immense amount of contradictions. Over the years, I got very scared and created a database. When identifying someone, I asked the Justice if he was a criminal or not, and the Justice told me no. It told me that 2,200 times, out of the 4,200 people I identified… Although I consider it serious to kill a criminal, it is evidently even more serious to kill innocent people who have not even had an illicit act or a confrontation with the police. It scared me a lot,” he said.

I just didn’t give up in the face of that scare because I suffer from the injustice that involves a person alien to my story. I thought several times about abandoning (the investigation) to suffer less, but immediately this became fuel to continue.

Caco Barcellos on the writing of the book “Rota 66”

Winner of the Jabuti Prize (1993), what motivated the start of the journalistic investigation of the book was the execution of three people from São Paulo in the early 1980s. Young and a newcomer to the metropolis, Caco began to investigate and identified that the number of victims was much bigger than I imagined.

“I understood that I am also a ‘war correspondent’ because our war is permanent. We use these three words to identify the professional sent to a conventional armed conflict: an army force on one side and a civilian population on the other if it is a civil revolution or two conventional armies exchanging violence. In Brazil, it’s not like that,” said the journalist.

It is the Brazilian state dressed in the uniform of the military police attacking civil society as if it were the enemy. It is the Brazilian state dressed in the uniform of the military police attacking civil society as if it were the enemy.

Caco Barcellos on the killing of innocent people by the police

The journalist reflects that, in many cases, the dead young people reported in the book left young children or pregnant girlfriends. These children grew up without their father’s presence.

“What is it like to live with the absence of the father knowing that the State took his life? The dead father pays with tax the work of those who killed him. Imagine when a car passes in front of this son who was orphaned: what will he think of that unit ? There’s no way not to reflect on this: what kind of society are we building?”, he lamented.

Nightmares

When covering the social injustices involving violence until today, the journalist of “Profissão Repórter” said that he gets close to the families and closely follows their suffering.

“We spend four months living with people who are suffering that situation of extreme injustice, involving extrajudicial execution. The person is surprised on the street simply because they are black. If they run away in fear of being approached, they are considered suspects. deserves a shot in the back of the head. Then it is investigated whether she is a criminal or not”, he continued, in a tone of indignation.

Caco also said that work has given him nightmares. “I couldn’t count how many times I woke up with horrible nightmares, with horrible screams. Evidently, I went through a therapeutic process to understand that it was these eliminated lives that accompany (me)”, he continued.

Humberto Carrão plays Caco Barcellos in ‘Rota 66 – The Police That Kills’ Image: Vans Bumbeers

In the series, the person responsible for playing the journalist is the actor Humberto Carrão. At the same time, the audiovisual production also delves into the biography of the journalist, showing Caco’s difficulty in reconciling the investigation with the raising of his son, the result of an old marriage, and his relationship with the photographer Luli, lived by Lara Tremouroux.

Anchored in the research and experiences reported by Caco Barcellos in the 1992 book, the dramaturgical series premieres next Thursday (22) on Globoplay. Each week two new episodes will be made available on the streaming platform. In total there will be eight.