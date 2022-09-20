THESE pains can be symptoms of SERIOUS DISEASES; see if you ever felt it and be careful!

Chances are, you’ve come across some weird pain or discomfort in the body, but you haven’t even considered the possibility of some diseases. It happens, therefore, that there are some situations in which these pains can be synonymous with serious health problems. That is, they can be a warning that your body is sending you about an illness.

It is normal that from time to time the body presents physical signs that can be “common”, such as mild headaches or nausea, however, it is necessary to remain on constant alert. That’s because, when the body sends this external information of sensations, it can be a sign of some disease that is preventing the functioning of certain natural functions of the organism.

Pain that can signify serious illness

In advance, it is necessary to pay attention to any type of pain, especially in case of constancy. Many people end up attributing the body’s malaise, to situations of fatigue, extreme work, or any other presupposed idea. It turns out, therefore, that your body may be sending you signals of serious diseases, which can lead the individual to great consequences.

One of the most common pains for citizens is chest pain. They can be recurrent from several simple factors, such as gas, stress, among other things. However, in the same way, they can be extreme signs of cardiovascular disease. According to the SBC (Brazilian Society of Cardiology), these ignored pains are the main cause of death in the world.

According to the information released, about 380,000 people end up dying every year due to a cardiovascular disease, which often goes unnoticed. Therefore, the orientation is so that in case of any pain and intense discomfort, the individual immediately seeks help and professional guidance. This goes for pain that is not severe, but is also recurrent.

Main cardiovascular diseases

1. Infarction

The disease falls within the acute coronary syndrome. That is, it is a term used to designate any cardiac complication that occurs in the absence or reduction of blood flow destined for the heart. According to information vehicles about the disease, the main symptoms can be pain and pressure in the chest, extending to the shoulders, back, arm, face, among other places. In some cases, women may experience shortness of breath, sweating, fatigue, and nausea.

2. Cerebral Vascular Accident

Stroke, popularly known as a stroke, can happen briefly and surprisingly. It occurs when the brain stops receiving blood flow, for some reason that impairs the channel. The physical symptoms are quite remarkable, as facial paralysis, dizziness, loss of balance and visual changes can occur. In addition, mental confusion is very common. Some women may experience very severe headaches, as well as changes in motor and sensory parts.

3. Valve disease

This type of disease occurs directly due to heart failure. Its main symptom is shortness of breath. First, the blood valves are responsible for controlling the flow of blood available to different parts of the body. The disease can happen, mainly, when these valves are narrow, hardened, or have some malformation. Often, the disease can be silent, but symptoms include hypertension of the lungs, fatigue, physical frailty, among other things.

In addition to the diseases mentioned, there are several others in the same area, such as Cardiac Arrhythmia, Peripheral Artery Disease and Heart Failure. Therefore, as some symptoms can be silent, the orientation is for individuals to always seek to perform routine symptoms. Finally, a good quality of life can also be a fact that clearly adds to health. Also, in case of any unusual pain, consult a doctor immediately.

