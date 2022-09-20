THESE TIPS can help you to have a SALARY INCREASE; see what they are

Many people are going through a delicate financial situation in 2022. Even those who work formally are struggling to keep their name “clean” and pay their bills on time this semester.

So, below, we are going to bring you some tips for people who want to get a raise salary. Find out the best way to talk to your employer or the company you are currently working for.

Is asking for a raise a problem?

First of all, it is important to remember that inflation is affecting practically all the basic sectors of Brazilian life. It’s not easy to balance the budget with just a minimum wage, for example.

But many workers have the same doubt: after all, asking for a raise is bad?

According to experts, no. All employers know that employees work with the objective of growing professionally and getting paid a little more is part of that.

However, it is important to remember that there are specific situations and it all depends on your moment. For example, it’s never a good idea ask for a raise by whatsapp or email.

Another important point: how long have you been working in this company? Is it time to get a raise? Namely, these self-criticisms are also fundamental.

Best Tips for Asking for a Raise in 2022

Finally, let’s get down to business. Specialists in the labor market say that the moment of instability can be precisely an opportunity to improve their income.

This can happen, however, if you follow some tips for asking for a raise in a way that makes sense to your boss or employer.

Here are some of the best tips for requesting a raise:

Showing value at work is essential

First, you must have known a coworker who made no effort, arrived late and still wanted a raise, right?

So here’s the first tip: show commitment at work helps you earn a raise faster. Every employer likes to have that one employee they can count on for good and bad. Namely, these are the first to receive more.

Know when the time is right

Another fundamental tip is: always analyze the scenario and the available opportunities. That is, asking for a raise as soon as you arrived at the company or being comfortable with the same salary is always not recommended.

That is, when the economy and the company are experiencing difficulties, it is time to show your value.

Know how to differentiate flattery from gaining trust. All employers know when an employee is trustworthy: punctuality, expected performance and good communication can be key keys.

That is, for successfully ask for a raise It is important to have the trust of your employer.

Make it clear what you want

From the beginning, always remind your superiors that you want to grow in the company. Showing work means showing that you are hardworking as well as preparing for new positions.

In other words, you need to avoid the “surprise factor” and make it clear that you want to level up in that space.

