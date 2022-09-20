Things you should NOT do if you are approaching old age

Undoubtedly the call Third Age It’s a time when the body asks for a rest and for that it’s essential to start taking care of health from an early age to get well at this stage. Therefore, if you are close to 55 years old, know that there are a series of measures that help those who want to have a long and healthy life. So here are six tips from medical professionals to get you started taking care of yourself now. Read more below.

1- Consuming large amounts of alcohol

A glass of wine or a beer is always welcome and is even good for the blood to circulate. The problem, like everything else, is excess because alcohol increases visceral fat, the famous “beer belly”. In addition, much more than aesthetics, it can cause serious diseases as your body ages such as cancer, high cholesterol, stroke, heart disease, diabetes and chemical dependency.

2- Listen to loud music

Listening to music is another healthy activity, but very loud noises, especially in people over 55, can cause gradual hearing loss. In this way, try to use a more pleasant volume and capture all notes more broadly.

3- Say “yes” to everything and everyone

When we are young, living each day as if it were our last seems like a mandatory maxim. As we get older, we should avoid saying “yes” to everything and everyone so that we have more time for ourselves. In addition, a little “no” reduces stress with the world and can bring good gains to your mental health.

4- Having a lot of time alone

There is a great truth that says “no one is happy alone”. And having emotional support is key to healthy aging. So look for happy relationships to avoid depression and other heart diseases.

5- Practice high impact exercises

Without a doubt, physical activity is good at any age, but if you’re over 55, avoid high-impact activities. At this level, excessive pressure on the knees can be fatal. Choose light walks.

6- Failing to take care of health

Just because you’re pain free doesn’t mean it’s okay. Taking care of health is essential at all stages of life and towards the Third Age, care must be intensified. Visit your doctor regularly, take preventive exams and never neglect your health.

