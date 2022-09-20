Thinking about penalties in the Cup, Van Gaal calls up six goalkeepers and even a volleyball coach | international football

Close to leading the Netherlands to their second World Cup, coach Louis van Gaal is already considering the possibility of going through penalty shootouts in Qatar in November. The coach called a total of six goalkeepers for the last tests of the selection before the final call for the World Cup – and stated that he did it precisely to train extreme situations, when there is a dispute for a spot with penalties.
– We have to train this situation now, because there will be little preparation time before the World Cup. It’s a very important detail, penalties are often absolutely decisive in big competitions and we have to pay more attention to that – said Van Gaal.
Louis Van Gaal is close to leading the Netherlands in their second World Cup – Photo: Getty Images
Van Gaal’s concern with a penalty shootout is such that he also made another type of call-up: he invited Peter Murphy, former coach of the Dutch volleyball team, to join the coaching staff temporarily.
Van Gaal has indicated that he will call four goalkeepers in the final call-up for the World Cup, which will be able to count on 26 players per team. The names called up for the Nations League games are fighting for the spot – Cillessen (NEC), Flekken (Freiburg), Noppert (Heerenveen), Pasveer (Ajax) – and also the two names most called by Van Gaal precisely to participate in training , Scherpen (Vitesse) and Bijlow (Feyenoord).
At the 2014 World Cup, when he was also the Netherlands’ commander, Van Gaal has already shown that he pays special attention to penalty kicks when he took one of the outstanding actions of the World Cup in Brazil. At the end of extra time against Costa Rica, in the quarterfinals, he pulled goalkeeper Cillessen to send Krul to the field – who would have better use in penalties.
Krul then shone in the penalty shootout, saving two kicks and helping the Dutch qualify for the semifinals, winning the duel 4-3.