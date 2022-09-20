THIS is the deadline for payment of the first installment of the 13th salary

With the end of the year approaching, millions of workers across the country are preparing to receive the 13th salary. Also known as Christmas bonus, the benefit is due to employees with a formal contract, servants and INSS (National Social Security Institute) policyholders.

What a lot of people don’t know is that this money has deadline to get into the account. According to the Superior Labor Court (TST), the deadline for depositing the two installments ends on December 20, being:

First installment: between February 1st and November 30th;

Second installment: until December 20.

The rules determine that the employer is not obliged to pay all its employees in the same month, but must respect the legal deadline mentioned.

Amount of the 13th salary

The benefit is calculated by dividing the full compensation by 12, the result of which must be multiplied by the number of months worked. For example: for those who receive a minimum wage (R$ 1,212) and have worked 10 months in the year, the bonus will be R$ 1,010.

The amount must also include overtime, night shifts, unhealthy or hazardous work premiums, commissions and other installments of a salary nature.

If the payment deadline falls on a Sunday or a public holiday, the transfer must be brought forward. The employer who disregards the deadline or pays the amount in a single installment will be subject to a fine.

13th salary: important information

The worker is entitled to the allowance from 15 days of service, but may have deducted from the benefit the fraction of 1/12th for every 15 unexcused absences in the month.

In case of dismissal without just cause, the employee loses the right to the 13th. On the other hand, he must receive the benefit if the employment relationship is terminated at the end of the contract, when the contract has a fixed term and also in the event of dismissal without just cause.