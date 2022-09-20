Thomaz tells Iran to vote for Kerline in the first swidden

With the formation of the first field of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) approaching, Thomaz Costa called Iran Malfitano, who won the fire test, to find out who the pawn will vote for the hot seat and advised him to choose Kerline Cardoso.

“I think that if I voted for Tiago he wouldn’t have enough votes to go,” Iran said. “He has eight already, in his head,” said Thomaz. “What’s that, swear?”, asked the former Globo heartthrob.

“The people all over there vote for him. Kerline is on the straight, so she’ll have to pull strings to go for him and save herself. Pele, Ingrid, Tati, Ruivinha, Shay, Débora.. These are Tiago’s” , analyzed the former “Carousel” (SBT).

Thomaz, then, said that talking to the allies, he came to the conclusion that they should “concentrate” votes on the former BBB.

“At Kerline, what we thought was that we concentrated everything to go to her. She is a floating person and would not weigh much in the test of the farmer with whoever she was”, he said.

He also recalled a conversation he heard about the farmer: “A person I heard from her mouth saying: ‘I don’t care about the lamp test, the farmer’s, I want to know about parties. a lot. This here is a game”

“Yes, this is R$ 1.5 million, my baby. This changes anyone’s life”, criticized Iran.

The Farm 2022: Who is the favorite pawn to win the rural reality? 0.07% 0.18% 0.48% 0.36% 0.31% 12.05% 3.44% 0.09% 0.43% 0.65% 0.99% 0.13% 0.14% 1.80% 0.18% 1.15% 1.61% 0.40% 0.23% 3.34% 71.98% vote again Total of 32644 wishes

The Farm 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”