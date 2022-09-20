three bets earn a prize of R$ 394 thousand in the contest

Three single bets Goiânia – GO, Uberlândia – MG and Sao Paulo-SP the 15 scores of the 2617 contest were correct, held tonight (19th) in São Paulo. The winning numbers were 01-03-05-06-07-08-10-11-12-13-17-18-22-24-25. According to Caixa, the winners will be entitled to a prize of R$ 394,360.32 each.

Apart from the main prize, Lotofácil had 387 bets that had 14 hits – a category whose prize is variable. In this draw, each one took R$ 915.70.

With a total collection of BRL 18,293,075.00, Caixa also awarded 12,574 bets with 13 hits, 139,084 with 12 hits and 699,773 with 11 hits.

Caixa will hold Lotofácil’s 2617 contest tomorrow (20). The event will be broadcast live on the internet via Caixa’s YouTube channel starting at 8 pm (Brasília time), and the prize pool is estimated at R$ 1.5 million.

How to participate in the next Lotofácil draw?

You can place your bet on Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lottery shops and on Caixa’s official website. That is, it is possible to register your game until 19:00 on the day of the draw. There are 25 numbers available, and bets are placed on games of 15 to 20 chosen tens. The smallest bet now costs BRL 2.50, while the most expensive is over BRL 38,700. You can also use “Little Surprise” to let the system pick the numbers for you.

What is the chance of winning the Lotofácil jackpot?

With the minimum bet (R$ 2.50), playing 15 tens, the chance of hitting them all is one in almost 3.3 million. Playing with another ten, the value of the game rises to R$ 40, but the odds increase: they become one in a little over 204 thousand. Those who bet on 20 numbers increase the chance of winning to one in 211. Lotofácil also has prizes for those who match 14, 13, 12 and 11 points. With the smallest bet, the chance of winning at least the R$5 prize is one in 11.

How does the Lotofácil pool work?

Lotofácil also has a pool available for group bets. The minimum price charged by Caixa in this modality is R$10, and the odds for each participant must start at R$3. In bets with 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed varies between two and eight. With 20 tens, up to 100 shares will be allowed. It is possible to place up to ten bets per pool between 15 and 18 tens. At 19, the number drops to six. Playing 20 numbers, it is allowed to place only one bet.

Have other doubts? Check the answers to the most frequently asked questions about Lotofácil.