Three drinks that help lower high cholesterol

High cholesterol increases the risk of serious illnesses such as stroke or heart attacks. Taking care of food is one of the ways to control these levels within normality. In addition to food, some drinks can help keep you regulated.

Before getting to know these drinks, it is important to clarify the following questions:

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a type of fat present in our body that helps in the production of energy, hormones and important acids for the digestion of food. But when in excess it can represent a problem, causing fat to stay in some organs of the body, especially in the arteries, which can lead to a heart attack for example.

Credit: Naeblys/Istock Cholesterol is a type of fat that, in excess, can accumulate in the arteries.

Where does cholesterol come from?

Cholesterol comes from two sources: from the liver, which makes all the cholesterol needed for the body to perform its functions, and from foods such as meat, poultry, and dairy.

These same foods are high in saturated and trans fats. These fats cause the liver to produce more cholesterol than it would otherwise. For some people, this extra production means they go from a normal cholesterol level to one that is unhealthy.

How do I know if I have high cholesterol?

Normally, high cholesterol levels do not cause symptoms, only emergency events such as a heart attack or stroke. Therefore, a blood test is necessary.

Drinks that can help

1. Tomato juice

Some studies point to tomato juice as an adjuvant in reducing bad cholesterol. This is explained because tomatoes are rich in compounds called lycopene and carotene. These two nutrients have antioxidant properties, which contribute to actively fighting excess free radicals in the body, reducing the oxidation of fat cells and helping to control cholesterol.

Credit: 4kodiak/istock Tomato juice helps control cholesterol

Additionally, research suggests that processing tomatoes into juice increases their lycopene content.

Because it contains fiber, tomato juice also promotes the elimination of excess fat in the blood through the feces, stimulating the balance of bad cholesterol levels in the bloodstream.

2. Oat milk

Swapping cow’s milk for oat milk is a great choice for lowering and maintaining normal cholesterol levels.

A study by researchers at Lund University in Sweden examined 66 men with high cholesterol over a five-week period. During this period, they drank oat milk without insoluble fiber.

The results suggested that drinking three cups (750 mL) of oat milk a day for five weeks reduced total and LDL cholesterol by 3% to 5%.

When choosing a soy milk, it’s important to consider one with no added sugar.

3. Green tea

Some research indicates that the antioxidants found in tea may help lower cholesterol. A meta-analysis from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that green tea significantly lowers total cholesterol, including LDL or “bad” cholesterol, in the blood to 2.19 mg/dL.