Ticiane Pinheiro and César Tralli are moving. Learn details | Column Fábia Oliveira

It is columnist, who has friends spread all over BrazilI knew that Ticiane Pinheiro and César Tralli are packed. The couple, who have been together since 2017, decided to move to nothing less than Rua Seridó, in Jardim Europa, considered the most expensive and safest in São Paulo.

O Luxury property was bought by ‘TV Globo’ journalist and is located in one of the highest-ranking condominiums on the road. According to sources in this column, the security to enter the condominium is so great that it takes about half an hour to get in.

The building is also known for having great personalities with high purchasing power living there, such as Donata Meirelles, one of the biggest names in Brazilian fashion.

Rua Seridó, in addition to being considered the safest in São Paulo, is also closer to the Marinhos station, where Tralli presents ‘Jornal Hoje’ on ‘TV Globo’ and ‘Edições das 18h’ on ‘GloboNews. ‘. Now, by car, the journalist will take approximately 12 minutes from home to work. Before, the journey took almost an hour.

Ticiane Pinheiro and César Tralli are parents to three-year-old Manuela. The couple still lives with Rafaella, 13, daughter of the presenter with businessman Roberto Justos.

Globo already has a name to replace William Bonner on ‘JN’

It is column of only six readers counted, exclusively, that ‘TV Globo’ already works with two possible names to replace, in the future, the presenter of ‘Jornal Nacional, Willim Bonner. Nonetheless, one of them is the most likely to receive the baton, as he has already pleased the top echelon of the broadcaster.

The journalist most quoted to replace Bonner is Marcio Bonfim. Currently in charge of ‘NETV 2nd edition’, in Pernambuco, the professional has already been on the bench of ‘JN’ during the rotation of presenters of the news.

Márcio Bonfim has already shared the presentation of ‘Jornal Nacional’ with journalists Ana Luiza Guimaraes, Aline Midlej and Cristina Ranzolin. He also replaced Thaddeus Schmidtwhile still part of the ‘Fantástico’ team, during the presenter’s holidays and vacations.

