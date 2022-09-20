Time capsule made 100 years ago is opened in school

Imagine opening a time capsule a hundred years later and reading the accounts left by the people of the time. This is what happened to more than 600 students at Escola Sud Mennucci, in Piracicaba (SP).

On September 7 of this year, they opened a time capsule that was closed in 1922 by former students. Some school officials, government officials, alumni and city representatives attended the opening.

The idea of ​​storing objects inside a school wall came about 30 years after the school opened. The author of the initiative is Honorato Faustino, then director of the institution. At the time, Brazil was a newly formed Republic.

Several objects were inserted into the time capsule, including letters and documents. Everyone should show how the people of the time lived, the students’ routine and what students’ expectations for the future. The materials were gathered on September 7 of that year, but kept on November 15, the same date as the Proclamation of the Republic.

All the details about the closing of the box were described in minutes by the director. “The copper box is enclosed in a cemented chamber, in the wall that separates the amphitheater from the vestibule, almost on the ground floor, in front of the main entrance door of the building to the side of the current Rua de São João”, wrote Faustino, a hundred years ago.

The biggest fear of all who followed the event was whether the objects and documents would have been preserved after all the years buried. The capsule was taken out in front of everyone. However, she was taken to a dimly lit room soon after so that the light would not damage the materials.

Historian Maurício Beraldo told the G1 that practically all the material was saved: notebooks, report cards, school work, stamps, money, newspapers, records of Independence celebrations and photos of teachers teaching.

Some photographs faded over time, but the rest were preserved. Beraldo also explained that the material was carefully packed by the former director, this would have helped in the conservation. “Now, we are going to look into each object, study each one of them, sanitize, collect all the information and then present it to you,” he said.

After all the material has been analyzed, it will be displayed at the Prudente de Moraes Historical and Pedagogical Museum, in Piracicaba. According to the State Department of Education, until November this year the public will be able to get to know each object up close.