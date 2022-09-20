‘Today, maybe my posture would have been different’

Fernando Diniz was the guest of the program ‘Bem, Amigos!’ of last Monday (19) and talked about the passage through São Paulo in 2020

Currently in Fluminense, Fernando Diniz took the Tricolor to the semifinal of Brazil’s Cup and, with 12 rounds to go Brazilian championshipseeks to pursue the leader palm trees for the title, a trophy he was close to conquering in 2020 for the Sao Paulo.

Program guest’Well, Friends!‘ last Monday (19), the coach talked about his time at the Morumbi club and the reasons that led to the ‘failure’ that year.

“São Paulo lost the championship due to other factors (not due to the style of play). I think it’s fairer to say that he got where he is by playing like that. I think the team had relational problems. São Paulo was harmonious, it wasn’t just a coach’s job. But when the castle collapsed, everyone felt“, began by affirming Diniz, before saying that if it were today, he would have done things differently.

“Whoever entered had criticized the work of the players a lot. It was time to think about São Paulo. My posture today, perhaps, would be different. But it wasn’t,” he added.

In the 27th round of the Brasileirão 2020, São Paulo was seven points ahead of the second place. However, it won just one point in four subsequent games and saw the post taken.

In the 31st round, the Tricolor was beaten at home by International 5-1, with a hat-trick from Yuri Albertotoday in Corinthians, who took the lead. At the end of the competition, the champion was the Flamengowhile São Paulo finished 4th.