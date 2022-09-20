Treasury Direct: prefixed rates reach 11.97% and inflation papers approach 6%

Public bond rates are down on Monday afternoon (19). In fixed rates, rates fall by up to 19 basis points. In inflation papers, the decline is up to 11 basis points.

According to Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, the decompression in political risk premiums at the local level helped to lower domestic interest rates. Abroad, fears of global recession and loss of traction in commodities also had an impact.

Borsoi points out that the week will be marked by volatility, due to monetary policy decisions in the world, with great chances that the Central Banks will continue with their tough tone in the fight against inflation.

The economist highlights data from the Focus report, which had a new high in the 2024 Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) projection. fair (21), amid the persistence of the scenario of unanchoring inflation expectations in the relevant horizon of monetary policy”, he evaluates.

According to financial institutions consulted weekly by the Central Bank, expectations for this year’s IPCA rose from 6.40% a week ago to 6.00%. For 2023, the projection dropped from 5.17% to 5.01%.

The IPCA projection for 2024, however, rose for the third week in a row, from 3.47% to 3.50% between the two weeks.

On the other hand, Borsoi points out that the presence of Henrique Meirelles at an event supporting the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Lula) reduced fears about fiscal policy in the event of a possible PT presidency.

“Meirelles’s validation of Lula’s candidacy signals that he should opt for a fiscal policy without major excesses, reducing local political risk premiums and, consequently, leading to falls in local interest rates,” says Borsoi.

On the market’s radar and which should impact the coming sessions, Borsoi cites monetary policy decisions in China, Sweden, Japan, South Africa, the Philippines, Indonesia, Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkey. “The local market should also be impacted by electoral polls, amidst the proximity of the first round”, he highlights.

Within Treasury Direct, the biggest drop was in medium-term fixed rate bonds. The 2029 Fixed Rate Treasury offered at 15:23 an annual return of 11.81%, down from the 12% seen on Friday (16).

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2025 and the Fixed Rate Treasury 2033, with semiannual interest, had annual returns of 11.97% and 11.96%, respectively, lower than the 12.09% and 12.12% recorded in the previous session.

In inflation-linked bonds, rates dropped between 9 and 11 basis points. The biggest real gain recorded in this session was 5.85%, from the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Monday afternoon (19):

“BC was wrong”, says Guedes

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Monday, 19, in an interview with Radio Guaíba, that the Central Bank (BC) made a mistake in the economic projections for Brazil because it did not perceive the change in the growth axis with reforms and legal frameworks approved by Congress. According to him, this error had a technical bias.

“The BC also erred in projections, but with a technical error, of more sophisticated personnel. The BC was wrong for not realizing that we have changed the axis of the economy. The BC was wrong to talk all the time about fiscal risk, fiscal maladjustment, when we were going for a surplus. The BC was worried about the fiscal and I was worried about the negative interest”, said the Minister of Economy.

Despite the criticism, Guedes praised the president of BC, Roberto Campos Neto, and said that the notes are made for the board as a whole. “Campos Neto is an excellent president of the BC, he realized and got ahead of inflation. When I speak of the BC, I speak of the board, not President Campos Neto,” he said.

Know more:

Focus Report

The highlight of the economic scene is in the Focus Report. The financial market again raised the projection for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year. With that, the estimate rose from 2.39% to 2.65% now.

In all, there are 12 consecutive weeks of upward projections for the indicator’s estimate.

The expectation for 2023 GDP was maintained at 0.50%, after two consecutive weeks of highs. On the other hand, GDP growth in 2024 was revised downwards from 1.80% to 1.70%.

The estimate for the dollar, in turn, has been stable for eight weeks, with a forecast price of R$5.20 per US$1, both for 2022 and 2023.

For 2024, there were adjustments. The projection for the dollar rose, with the quotation forecast at R$ 5.11, compared to R$ 5.10 previously.

Meanwhile, the projections for the Selic remained at 13.75% for this year, 11.25% for next year, 8.00% in 2024 and 7.50% in 2025.

Lula’s plans and the armed forces

In the political field, investors monitor the information given by journalist Lauro Jardim, from The globeabout more details about the economic plan of an eventual government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Alexandre Padilha, federal deputy (PT-SP) and one of the interlocutors of the PT candidate’s campaign, would have talked last week with a large foreign investor, assuring that the first year of government will be difficult, with one exception: the need to increase of the minimum wage above inflation, which Lula would not give up.

According to the newspaper, the PT candidate must also set aside, at least in the first year, the campaign promise to exempt all those who have a taxable income of up to five minimum wages (R$ 6,060) from the Income Tax. Today, the exemption is worth up to R$ 1,903.

Also on the political scene, the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, approved the sending of agents from the federal forces, including the military, to reinforce security in the first round of elections (October 2) in 561 municipalities and localities. from 11 states.

The states had mentioned the intensification of the electoral dispute, a scenario of political polarization and logistical difficulties in requesting support from the TSE. Support teams will be sent to Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Ceará, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pará, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro and Tocantins.

China and ECB

On the foreign scene, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced this Monday (19) the injection of 12 billion yuan into the market, through operations that aim to “keep liquidity stable” in the face of the slowdown in the second largest economy. of the planet.

According to the statement, the monetary authority reinstated a 14-day reverse repurchase (repo) line and cut the instrument’s interest rate by 10 basis points to 2.15%. The move will add 10 billion yuan to the system.

Another 2 billion yuan will be injected through a 7-day reverse repo transaction at 2.00% interest.

Also noteworthy is the speech by Luís de Guindos, vice-president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Guindos admitted that new interest rate hikes may come in the coming months, reinforcing the determination to make inflation in Europe converge to a level of price stability. The manager, however, did not want to commit to anticipating how many times this could happen, nor how intense it will be.

“In the Governing Council we do not have any estimates of the final rate – the maximum level to which rates can rise – or of a neutral rate – the one that balances the economy at full employment with stable inflation. We didn’t decide anything,” he said in an interview with the Portuguese newspaper. Express published this weekend.

Related