Trick helps figure out how to get cheaper Uber rides

The calculation involving the cost of a trip in a car application is still difficult for applicants to understand. In general, the value also starts with the supply and demand of vehicles, in addition to transport conditions. For example, in addition to the number of drivers, the weather, traffic and time influence the price reduction or increase.

See too: 5 things to avoid doing in an Uber

price variation

Despite understanding how this variation in prices occurs, many find substantial differences strange. Sometimes the change is usually 50%, making it difficult to plan the necessary trips for the week. However, in other countries people often use tricks that promise to see even lower values, resulting in considerable savings.

programming the route

Influencer León Ramírez, who produces videos for the TikTok, showed a tip that helps you save on Uber rides. The secret is linked to the travel schedule, at least 30 minutes before requesting a car. This helps the system to do a better search in the region, identifying cars that are closer to the starting point.

Open the application and click on the car icon with clock, filling in the time you want to travel. In addition to promoting a more accurate search, it avoids charging fees linked to instant races.

Have more practicality

In addition to reducing transportation expenses, this tip prioritizes speed and safety when receiving the vehicle. You will know the best time to wait for the professional, while organizing your routine. These tools present in the app are not so well known and help in the daily life of those who frequently use the company’s services, looking for comfort. So, if your ride is getting too expensive, follow up on the history, checking the difference of setting the route in advance.