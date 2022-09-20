Truck driver assistance and taxi driver assistance will be paid this week; see the calendar

This week, the truck driver assistance it’s the taxi driver assistance are made available to beneficiaries again. The installments will be released in the amount of R$ 1 thousand. However, truck drivers who did not have the registration of cargo transport this year and made the Self-Declaration of the TAC Registration Term until the 12th of this month, will receive up to R$ 3 thousand.

According to the data, the Southeast region was the one that most obtained self-declarations by truck drivers, with a total of 85,238 records. In second place was the southern region, which accounted for a total of 29,617 self-declarations. The northeast recorded the third highest number of records, with a total of 22,132 self-declarations, while the central-west region recorded 12,505.

Truck drivers will be able to withdraw the retroactive installments, referring to the months of July to August, which total R$ 2 thousand. In addition, they will receive the September installment, in the amount of R$ 1,000.

Who can receive the Trucker Aid?

to receive the benefitthe professional must:

Have an active registration in the RNTRC (National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers) of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT);

Have a valid Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) and National Driver’s License (CNH);

Submit the self-declaration (if you do not have a cargo operation record in 2022).

According to government information, about 600,000 professionals will receive the benefit this month. To receive the benefit, approved truck drivers are automatically selected by the National Land Transport Agency.

Who can receive Taxi Assistance?

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the driver who wants to receive Taxi Assistance must pay attention to the following requirements:

Have registration to practice the profession, issued by the local body of service provision until May 31, 2022;

Be a taxi driver holding a concession, permit, license or authorization issued by the municipal or district public authorities in effective exercise of professional activity;

Be a taxi driver with authorization issued by the municipal or district government, in effective exercise of the activity.

Recalling that, drivers with pending issues in the regularization of the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) with the Federal Revenue cannot receive Taxi Assistance, or who are:

Suspended;

Canceled;

Null;

Deceased holder;

Linked to death benefit;

Linked to reclusion aid;

Permanent incapacity benefit holders.

payment schedule

According to the schedule determined by the government, the beneficiaries follow the following dates to receive the payment:

September 24 (3rd installment)

October 22 (4th installment)

November 26 (5th installment)

December 17 (6th installment)

The amounts will be deposited by the government in the digital social savings account of Caixa Econômica Federal. Beneficiaries can move the money through Caixa Tem.