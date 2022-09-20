TSE bans Bolsonaro from using images of the trip to London in campaign

posted on 09/19/2022 22:57 / updated on 09/19/2022 22:58



(credit: Chip Somodevilla/PISCINA/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is prohibited from using the images of the speech he made during his trip to London in his re-election campaign. In a decision published on the night of this Monday (19/9), the Inspector General of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Benedito Gonçalves, said that there are indications of abuse of power.

“If there are strong indications of the practice of conduct with abusive potential, it is not necessary, for the injunction to be granted, to verify the effective occurrence of serious damage to legal assets”.

Bolsonaro went to the United Kingdom to attend the wake of Queen Elizabeth II. On Sunday (18/9), he spoke to supporters in a campaign tone from the balcony of the official residence of the Brazilian ambassador to the European country. As he participates in the event as head of state, the campaign of candidate Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) filed a lawsuit against the president for abuse of political and economic power.

The magistrate said that when checking the entire video of the president’s speech, “it appears that, in fact, only the first sentence concerns the official purpose of the condolence trip”. In the sequence, according to him, “Jair Bolsonaro starts to defend the agenda of his electoral campaign, on topics such as drugs, abortion and gender, doing it, however, in mingling with his condition of Head of State, when he issues, in the name of the entire ‘country’, the refusal to debate issues that are known to be a field of political dispute”.

“Performing the typical performance of a candidate, the first investigated still praises the receptivity he has had throughout Brazil, based on which he says it is impossible for him not to be elected in the 1st round”, he said.

In addition to the ban, Minister Benedito Gonçalves also ordered the removal of two posts by deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of the president, with videos of the speech in London, under penalty of a fine of R$10,000.