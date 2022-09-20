TSE determines that Lula’s campaign website be taken down

“Verdadenarede.com.br” aims to counter fake news about the former president; decision is up to Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri

The Minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) Maria Claudia Bucchianeri determined this Monday (19.Sep.2022) to take down the website “verdadenarede.com.br”, created by the campaign of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT ) in order to counter fake news.

The text considers the existence of illegalities in the use of the site by inducing the user to believe that the page would be an independent checking agency, and not a “official environment” of election campaign. Here is the full text of the decision (454 KB).

According to the minister, the name of the website and social media channels do not indicate that it is a page dedicated to electoral propaganda. In addition to the removal of the website, the removal of Telegram and WhatsApp channels that disseminated content related to “Verdade na Rede” was also determined. If the decision is not complied with, a daily fine of BRL 10,000 will be imposed.

Bucchianeri’s decision comes after the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) filed a representation in the TSE, claiming that the page “covers the truth” and that advertises in “disfavor” to the Chief Executive.

The minister was also responsible for ordering the suspension of the website “Bolsoflix”, with criticism of the president, on the grounds that the page may characterize irregular negative advertising.

In addition to “Verdade na Rede”, the TSE also took down the website “Bolsonaro.com.br” this Monday (September 19), with criticism and satires against Bolsonaro. The address has previously been used for publications on government actions. The coalition of Bolsonaro’s re-election candidacy filed a lawsuit with the TSE asking for the website to be taken down. The decision was made by Minister Carmen Lúcia.