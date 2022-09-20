TSE minister bans Bolsonaro from using images of speech in London in election propaganda

Benedito Gonçalves also ordered Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro to delete the post on his Twitter profile.

Reproduction/Young Pan News

President Bolsonaro made a speech to Brazilian supporters in London



the minister Benedito GonçalvesInspector General of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), this Monday, 19, banned the president and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to use images of the speech made on the balcony of the Brazilian embassy in London, on Sunday, 18, in electoral propaganda. In addition, the minister determined that the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) delete, within 24 hours, the post of the speech on your profile on twitter. On Sunday, the president traveled to UK to attend the funeral Queen Elizabeth II. On the occasion, Bolsonaro made a speech to Brazilian supporters on the spot. The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for União Brasil, Soraya Thronicke, filed a lawsuit against the president, saying that he has “become notable for the use of events he attends as head of state, funded with public resources and inaccessible to others”. candidates, with subsequent dissemination in official media and social campaign networks, to promote their candidacy for reelection”. The use of the embassy for the speech, according to Gonçalves, was improper.