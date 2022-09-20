TSE minister bans Bolsonaro from using speech at the London embassy in the election campaign | Elections 2022

The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Benedito Gonçalves prohibited President Jair Bolsonaro from using, in his reelection campaign, images of the speech made on the balcony of the Brazilian embassy in London, this Sunday (18).

The minister also determined that the post made by deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) be deleted from a social network.

Bolsonaro traveled to the United Kingdom on Sunday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, but used his visit to the Brazilian Embassy in London to deliver an electoral-sounding speech to Brazilian supporters there.

On the afternoon of this Monday (19), Bolsonaro continued his trip to New York, where he will participate in the United Nations General Assembly this Tuesday (20).

In the action, União Brasil’s candidate for the presidency, Soraya Thronicke, stated that Bolsonaro has “become notable for the use of events he attends as head of state, funded with public resources and inaccessible to other candidates, with subsequent disclosure in the media. campaign officials and social networks, to promote his candidacy for reelection”.

For Gonçalves, who is the general inspector of the Electoral Justice, the use of the embassy was improper.

Bolsonaro, candidate for re-election by the PL, takes advantage of his trip to the United Kingdom to campaign

“The elements present in the records are sufficient to conclude, in perfunctory analysis, that access to the Embassy, ​​by virtue of the position of Head of State, was used for the benefit of the campaign. The repercussion of the video on the internet, with more than 49,000 and nine thousand) views, demonstrates that the scope of the act was not restricted to the small group present at the place”, he said.

The minister stated that “by providing direct contact with voters and favoring the production of campaign material, it tends to injure isonomy, as it exploits the performance of the Head of State, on an occasion inaccessible to any of the other competitors, to project the image of the candidate”.

Gonçalves said that it is necessary “to stop the anti-isonomic impacts of the use of images from the speech at the Embassy in favor of the candidacies of those investigated”.

In the assessment of the corregidor, “the use of these images in electoral propaganda tends to injure isonomy, as it uses the performance of the Head of State in an occasion inaccessible to any of the other competitors, to project the image of the candidate”.