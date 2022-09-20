TSE minister determines removal of PT websites and channels that use news agency ‘appearance’ to criticize Bolsonaro | Elections 2022

Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, of the Superior Electoral Court, determined this Monday (19) to withdraw from the air the website “verdadenarede.com.br”, social media pages of the same name and Telegram and Whatsapp channels linked to page.

The decision followed a request from President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign.

According to the group, the website – which appears to be one of the official websites of the former president Lula’s campaign – the pages on social networks and message channels make positive electoral propaganda for the PT and negative for the PL candidate, using the language of news agencies. For them, the material circumvents the electoral legislation by not clearly indicating that it is propaganda of this nature.

For the minister, the website “verdadenarede.com.br” “is structured, conceived and organized to convey the false idea that it is an independent news checking agency, and not a space officially dedicated to electoral propaganda”.

“Therefore, everything leads us to believe, therefore, that there is evident intentional informational confusion in the case under consideration, in a case that I understand to be a true fraud against the law”, wrote the minister.