TSE takes down website “Bolsonaro.com.br”, which criticizes president

Minister Cármen Lúcia, from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), determined that the website “www.bolsonaro.com.br”, which displays criticism and satires about the Chief Executive, be taken off the air within 24 hours.

The address has previously been used for publications on government actions. The coalition of Bolsonaro’s re-election candidacy filed a lawsuit with the TSE asking for the website to be taken down.

For the minister, there is a possible violation of electoral legislation, with negative irregular electoral propaganda. Read the full decision (241 KB), signed on Saturday (17.Sep.2022) and released this Monday (19.Sep).

“It is understood that the site was created with the purpose of misleading the voter by being created with an electronic address with the name of the candidate and with the following message: ‘Threat to Brazil’”said Carmen Lucia.

The magistrate stated that the use of an internet page, without any relation to a party, coalition or candidate, “characterizes manifest illegality, requiring the immediate suspension of access”.

“In the case under analysis, there is a questioning of the content of a message allegedly untrue and offensive to the honor of a candidate for re-election to the presidency of the Republic, disseminated by topics and images published on the aforementioned website.”

Among the contents of the site, Carmen says that “there is a caricature of the candidate as an evil entity, a clown and as the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler”.

“There is no question of the absolute exercise of the fundamental right to free expression of thought, to the detriment of others. Therefore, it is legally possible to restrict the exercise of this fundamental right when there is a possible illegality in its performance.declared.

The website

Bolsonaro’s campaign electoral HQ identified that the site’s domain would have been acquired by someone else this year. On January 25, 2022, the domain began to be managed by the Curitiba-born philosopher Gabriel Baggio Thomaz, according to the Registro.br website.

In an interview with BBC News Brazil, Gabriel stated that he found the domain “www.bolsonaro.com.br” among which they were not renewed and were available for sale last year. However, he said that he only started producing content in 2022. In addition, he said he was “astonished” and “upset” with the declaration of the Bolsonaro government to file a lawsuit against him.

“It is very sad that this comes from people who say they are in favor of freedom of expression. They sell themselves as defenders of freedom, but in practice they are trying to curtail the right of expression and my private freedom. […] The site is mine, I’m not a politician. They’re going after my company, my family. Let’s see if I have the right to freedom of the press anyway”said.

The site was used to publicize activities by Bolsonaro and his political family members since 2002.

Until 4:14 pm this Monday (September 19), the site displays the sentence: “This site is not managed and does not belong to the Bolsonaro family”. However, in consultation with the website wayback machinewhich records versions of pages published on the internet, until at least April 2021, the site had information on government actions, the president’s biography and links to the Chief Executive’s social networks.

Since August 29, the domain has been showing a set of texts that criticize, among other topics: the government’s performance during the pandemic, alleged threats to democracy, the profile “authoritarian” by Bolsonaro, alleged cases of corruption, alleged dissemination of fake newsthe actions of the Armed Forces and the questions of the Chief Executive about the electoral system.

The texts contain hyperlinks that direct the reader to reports published throughout the government by Brazilian and international vehicles.

On the “cover” of the site, there is the image of the president associated with the German dictator Adolf Hitler with the phrase “Threat to Brazil”. It also features a real-time countdown to the possible end of Bolsonaro’s term, who is a candidate for reelection.

In the contact tab, by clicking on the Instagram symbol, the hyperlink directs the user to a closed profile with 102 followers – until Wednesday morning (Aug 31). in the symbol of twitterO link directs to a page with 167 followers. On both social media platforms, the user is the same, “@vlwbjsflw”, as is the profile picture, which displays a white dove.