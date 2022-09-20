Uganda declares Ebola outbreak after discovery of strain in Sudan – News

Uganda and the WHO (World Health Organization) declared, on Tuesday (20), an outbreak of Ebola in the African country. The information was given after the health authorities there confirmed the illness and death of a 24-year-old man in Mubende.

After carrying out tests on samples from this patient, the Uganda Virus Research Institute confirmed that it is an infection with the Sudanese strain, considered relatively rare. Another six deaths are being investigated by the institute.

“We want to inform the country that we have an Ebola outbreak, confirmed yesterday,” Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine told a news conference.

She stated that the patient who died had a high fever, diarrhea and abdominal pain and was vomiting blood. Initially, the young man was being treated for malaria.

There are currently eight suspected cases receiving care at Ugandan health facilities, the WHO Africa office said in a statement.

“This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda has reported an outbreak of Ebola virus from Sudan. We are working closely with national health authorities to investigate the source of this outbreak, supporting efforts to rapidly implement effective control measures. For the country, effective control of the disease is no stranger. Thanks to previous experiences, measures were taken to quickly detect the virus, and we can rely on this knowledge to stop the spread of infections”, said the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti.

According to the WHO, another seven outbreaks of the Sudanese Ebola strain have occurred in Africa; of these, four in Uganda — the last one in 2012 — and three in Sudan. The last outbreak of the disease recorded in Uganda was in 2019, but it was from the Zaire strain.

The WHO reported that ring vaccination of people at high risk with the immunizer Ervebo was effective in controlling the spread of the disease in recent cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo and elsewhere. However, this vaccine has only been approved to protect against the Zaire strain.

Another immunizer produced by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) may be effective, but has not yet been tested specifically against the Sudanese strain.