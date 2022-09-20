Ukrainian troops focus on Russian eviction of Donbas

the government of Ukraine said on Monday, 19, that its troops crossed the Oskil River and are preparing a major counterattack to recover the occupied territories of the Donbas region, where the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, recognized by Moscow, are located.

The crossing of the river represents an important milestone in the Ukrainian counter-offensive as it flows into the region that has become the main focus of the Russian invasion.

+ Activists call on Russia to stop sending prisoners to fight in the war

“Our troops have advanced through the Oskil. As of yesterday, Ukraine controls the east bank,” the Ukrainian military wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Serhiy Haidai, said that “our region is right next to the river, so the eviction is not far away”.

On the Russian side, Kremlin-backed local officials said an attack by the Ukrainian army ended with the death of a dozen more people on Monday and that several areas of Ukraine’s frontline were hit, causing military casualties and damage to equipment.

Ukrainian troops have regained a number of territories in the Kharkiv region in recent weeks after storming Russian front lines in a massive counter-offensive, forcing enemies to flee leaving weapons and ammunition behind. The withdrawal marked Russia’s biggest defeat since the failed attempt to take Kiev early in the war.

Continues after advertising

+ Putin rejected peace deal with Kiev at the beginning of the war, says agency

The setback has increased pressure on the Kremlin, as nationalist critics question why Moscow failed to cause a major blackout in Ukraine at the start of the conflict after taking control of the country’s main nuclear plants.

Since Russia lost the regions around Kharkiv, several attacks have been reported on power plants, water infrastructure, dams and other civilian facilities, in what experts say is retaliation for the territorial loss. However, the Kremlin continues to deny the allegations and says it does not target civilians.

The rapid counterattack even forced the Russian government to change its war narrative for the first time since the beginning of the conflict. Before stating that “the military special operation was proceeding according to plan”, Russia changed its discourse and officially assumed that it was withdrawing its troops from some regions to regroup in others.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his campaign in Ukraine and warned of a “more serious” military response to “acts of terrorism” seen in neighboring territory.

+ Russia loses hundreds of equipment during withdrawal from Kharkiv

“The Kiev authorities have announced that they have launched and are conducting an active counter-offensive operation. Well, let’s see how it ends”, belittling the Ukrainian summit advance in the last week.

Continues after advertising





