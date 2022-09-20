Ukrainians find Russian army torture room in police station

Playback/Facebook Ukrainian police find torture room in police station

Ukrainian authorities announced this Monday (19) that they found a torture

at the Izyum Police Department, where the Army of Russia

turned into his headquarters while controlling the city of the Kharkiv region.

The information was reported on Facebook by the head of the investigation department of the regional police, Sergey Bolvinov.







According to the Ukrainska Pravda website, investigators are now inspecting the premises, where they have found lists of detainees’ names and various instruments of torture, including electrical cables.

According to Bolvinov, prisoners were kept in the dark in dark cells for several weeks or months.

” investigators

are already found magazines with a list of detainees transported by racists and torture tools, such as electrical cables. They are also examining all the chambers where people were kept. DNA samples and fingerprints are being collected and an evidence base is being collected for the court,” Sergey said.

Prayer in ‘torture chamber’



the government of Ukraine

reported on 14 September that he had found a ‘torture chamber’ in the town of Balakliya, which had returned to the control of Kiev

last week.

According to the Defense Ministry, the site had an Our Father prayer written in Ukrainian on one of the walls. “A torture chamber in Balakliya liberated. The Our Father was carved into the wall by Ukrainian prisoners. Russia must be held responsible for this blatant genocide,” he wrote on social media.

