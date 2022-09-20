Unified Health System offers treatment for retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma is a rare malignant tumor that originates in the cells of the retina, the part of the eye responsible for vision. This type of cancer affects one in 18,000 babies or children under 3 years of age, in one or both eyes.

During the National Day of Awareness and Incentive to the Early Diagnosis of Retinoblastoma, celebrated this Sunday (18), the Ministry of Health reinforced the need for parents and guardians of babies and children to be alert and, if any signs of the disease appear, seek medical help. immediate.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Unified Health System (SUS) offers care, assistance, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of retinoblastoma cases, fully and free of charge. Patients are welcomed in specialized centers of reference in the High Complexity Care Units in Oncology (UNACON) or High Complexity Care Centers in Oncology (CACON).

National Multivaccination Campaign runs until September 30

According to ophthalmologist Fabíola Marazato, from the CBV-Hospital de Olhos de Brasília, there is no prevention for retinoblastoma. In these cases, the priority is to seek an early diagnosis.

“So the family has to observe some kind of strabismus, some deviation of the eye, the main thing that is said most is the white reflex. When you take a picture, the red reflex that we have in the back of the eye will usually stand out when an alteration, especially in the blastoma, turns white”, he concludes.

The ophthalmologist advises that, even if nothing appeared in the eye exam, carried out in maternity hospitals, the ideal is to have ophthalmological consultations every 6 months throughout the first 3 years of the child’s life.

The main symptom of the disease is leukocoria, a white reflex in the pupil present in 90% of cases of retinoblastoma. Other symptoms are strabismus, eye redness, low vision, pain and eye protrusion.

Public servant Renata Moura, 43, resident of Sobradinho (DF), noticed that her 7-month-old son’s eyes had a different glow, similar to the reflection of a cat’s eyes.

“When I started noticing this with a certain frequency, I went on the internet to see what it could be. And then after that I already made an appointment with his pediatrician and soon after I took him to the ophthalmologist. He did exams and there in the office we already received the diagnosis, which was a retinoblastoma”, he added.

The treatment lasted approximately 8 months, was carried out in São Paulo and was fully funded by the SUS. Thanks to the early diagnosis, the treatment brought good results. The family returns to São Paulo every 6 months for follow-up appointments.

Treatment for retinoblastoma involves local radiation therapy to shrink the tumor. Removal of the eye is recommended in extreme cases.

