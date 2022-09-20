UPA 24H and HMS have already treated 48 patients with symptoms of black urine disease in Santarém | Santarém and Region

A survey carried out by the epidemiology sectors of the UPA and the Hospital Municipal Dr. Alberto Tolentino Sotelo, in Santarém, western Pará, pointed out that this month of September there was an increase in the number of people with symptoms of Haff’s disease, known as black urine disease. In all, the two units have already received 48 patients. Another 6 were admitted to other hospitals, totaling 54.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Faced with these numbers, infectologists advise and warn about the storage of some species of fish that are being consumed by the population. The Municipal Health Surveillance is carrying out educational and awareness-raising actions on the storage of fish.

The UPA treated 43 patients with symptoms of the disease from September 1 to today (20). Of these, 19 were transferred to the Hospital Municipal de Santarém Dr. Alberto Tolentino Sotelo and 5 more seek direct shelter on the HMS, in the same period. They remain in the aforementioned units: one is under observation at the Emergency Care Unit and two are hospitalized at the HMS.

The fish of the pacu species was the most consumed, totaling 44 patients. All of them took the exam to identify the pathology and are still waiting for the result. Of the data mentioned, 33 were men and 14 were women.

The flow to receive those who experience any symptoms after consuming the fish is the clinical observation at the UPA and if the doctor evaluates that it is necessary to hospitalize, the person is transferred to the Municipal Hospital, which will continue the treatment with the back-up of specialist doctors. If necessary, this person will have assistance within the stabilization sector or ICU.

According to the head of the epidemiology sector of the UPA, nurse Jéssica Reis, all hospitalized patients with symptoms of the disease are notified and then the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipality is activated, which communicates the State.

“This new flow is based on the technical note released by the state government through SESPA. All had darkened urine, some had stiff muscles. Many had mild symptoms and were discharged in less than 24 hours, those who need more attention went to the HMS, none needed to go for stabilization so far. It is important to say that these 47 patients are considered suspicious cases until the results of the tests come out,” he said.

According to infectious disease specialist Dr. Alisson Brandão, correct storage is very important to avoid the disease. “Our guideline is that the population be careful to observe the origin of the fish, always acquiring fish that has registration and inspection by the competent and that it is well packaged”, he warned.

The city hall is following the reports of these patients, especially with regard to the origin of the fish. The epidemiology of the municipality has so far reported 53 cases.

Alisson Brandão states that “Black urine” is associated with intoxication related to the ingestion of some fish found in the rivers of the region. “Extreme muscle stiffness occurs suddenly, muscle pain, chest pain, difficulty breathing, numbness, loss of strength throughout the body and the striking symptom is coffee-colored urine, as the kidney tries to cleanse the impurities, which can cause an injury to the musculature”, he emphasized.

Symptoms usually appear between 2 and 24 hours after eating fish or shellfish. “What we see most are fish of artisanal origin, the fish that is most identified with this syndrome in our municipality is Pacu. But there are also reports with Pirapitinga, Curimatã and Tambaqui”, he concluded.