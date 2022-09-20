“Used the queen’s coffin to hold a rally”, here’s The Guardian’s headline about Bolsonaro

The transformation of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral into an electoral rally by President Bolsonaro (PL) was highlighted in the main media in the US and Europe.

The British newspaper The Sun reports that “the far-right president addressed a rally from the windows of his country’s embassy and stirred up a crowd that had gathered outside”.

In turn, the Independent states that “Bolsonaro is accused of turning a visit to the Queen’s funeral into a political rally”. The website highlights that “Bolsonaro held an impromptu election rally while delivering an open-air speech in London.” The portal also takes for granted the president’s defeat to Lula on October 2nd.

The American press also reported on the political use of the Queen’s funeral by the Brazilian president. “Bolsonaro makes an angry campaign speech before attending the Queen’s funeral,” reports US News.

“Far-right former army captain Bolsonaro spoke briefly about the Queen’s legacy, before accusing the opposition of trying to implant communism in Latin America’s largest country,” US News says of Bolsonaro in London.

In addition, US News claims that Bolsonaro is a threat to democracy and that he worries other leaders. “Western leaders are increasingly concerned about his commitment to democracy. He has repeatedly made baseless attacks on Brazil’s electronic voting system and insinuated that he might not accept the election results if he loses.”

The Guardian, which last week made a harsh editorial against the president, claims that Bolsonaro used the “Queen’s coffin to campaign”. “Bolsonaro’s politically heavy comments delighted radical supporters who came to hear him in central London, but provoked anger in the UK”, reveals the Guardian, one of the main portals of the Kingdom.

“‘We are on the right path,'” the Brazilian president declared to hundreds of yellow-clad supporters who had gathered outside the building, less than two miles from Westminster Hall, where the Queen was lying. .

The Guardian’s Latin America correspondent, Tom Phillips, posted on his Twitter profile a video with the enraged Bolsonarista militancy outside the Brazilian embassy in London.

The Times claims that, in addition to having used Elizabeth II’s funeral to hold a rally, Bolsonaro took advantage of the trip to compare England’s gasoline prices with those of Brazil. The Times also highlighted the fact that the president’s defeat is imminent in the vote that will take place on October 2nd.

