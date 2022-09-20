Valorant Champions 2022: sacy flees comparison with FalleN: “No one does the same” | valorant

Gustavo “sacy”‘s trajectory in esports is unique, even internationally. Champion of CBLOL 2017 with RED Canids, he has already been widely recognized in 2021 for having distinguished himself in the national circuit of Valorant. Sacy’s transition proved to be a huge success: leaving a scenario that never managed to shine on international stages, he is now world champion of his new modality by LOUD.

sacy of LOUD with Valorant Champions 2022 trophy — Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The great performance in the last year would be enough to place him among the greats of Brazilian esports. The world title, however, takes him to another level — alongside CS:GO legends. In a press conference after the final of Valorant Champions 2022, sacy escaped comparison with FalleN, but did not deny her brilliant career:

“I find it difficult to compare. What FalleN did was a very absurd thing, and also at a different time, and it was something that totally changed our esports landscape. What I did was very different. I can be, yes, among the biggest names on the scene, but I think that what he did, no one does the same – he says.

FalleN led the Brazilian squad that won two consecutive CS:GO World Cups — Photo: Disclosure / HLTV

FPS, by the way, has always been the player’s preference. Although his career began in LoL, he never denied that his passion was Counter-Strike; the launch of Valorant fits like a glove at an uncertain moment in his career, and he can be the symbol of yet another modality that is strengthened in Brazil:

“I’m glad I had this opportunity to play Valorant. I think now, the goal, in addition to winning other international championships, is also to have other Brazilian teams with us. It’s not worth having just LOUD at the top, I think there have to be other Brazilian teams. It makes no sense for us to be alone. I hope that all Brazilian teams evolve together,” he said at a press conference.

Low individual performance? none of that

During the press conference, sacy even talked about his individual performance in 2022 not being on the same level as 2021. Still, that didn’t stop him from making a great Ascent to open the series against OpTic in the grand final; with 32 eliminations, he led LOUD to a 15-13 victory on the first map.