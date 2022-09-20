Video: British citizen demands respect from bolsonaristas on the day of the queen’s funeral

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago

“You are in England, show some respect. You are disrespecting Brazil. This is the day of the Queen’s funeral,” said the 61-year-old Brit.




