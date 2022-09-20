Video: British citizen demands respect from bolsonaristas on the day of the queen’s funeral

“You are in England, show some respect. You are disrespecting Brazil. This is the day of the Queen’s funeral,” said the 61-year-old Brit.

247 – Chris Harvey, a 61-year-old retired British citizen, was filmed arguing with Bolsonaristas in London this Monday (19), day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

It all started when supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tried to embarrass another man who carried a Brazilian flag and criticized the current head of the Brazilian Executive, according to the report. BBC News Brazil.

Amid the confusion, Bolsonaristas chanted “Bolsonaro 2022, Bolsonaro president”, “myth, myth, myth”. Dissatisfied with the situation, the retired British citizen intervened and exclaimed: “You are in England, show some respect. You are disrespecting Brazil. This is the day of the Queen’s funeral. Show more respect! This is very wrong, it is disrespectful to the queen. Your president must not be happy with your behavior.”

The scenes took place in front of the Brazilian ambassador’s residence in London, where Bolsonaro was . Globo’s international correspondent at the White House, Raquel Krähenbühl, recorded the moment and posted it on her Twitter. The video also shows the Bolsonaristas shouting “Globo Lixo” repeatedly.

