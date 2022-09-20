Viih Tube announces pregnancy of first child with Eliezer: “Happy”

According to the artist, the couple is very happy with the pregnancy.

This Tuesday, the 20th, HIV Tube and Elizer announced that they are expecting a baby. That’s right, the news came through a video shared on her YouTube channel.

“I’m pregnant, we’re pregnant. I will be mom. We are very happy, we were waiting for the right moment to give this news”began the blogger.

According to the artist, she was in a lot of pain and went to the gynecologist out of concern.

Thus, Viih Tube found out that she might be pregnant or with an ovarian cyst and did the tests.

IT WAS UNTIL THE DOCTOR FOUND OUT WHAT WAS HAPPENING

“She wanted to sleep to take the test. I couldn’t wait”said Elizer, remembering the day she found out she was pregnant.

When peeing on the stick, Viih Tube found out she was expecting a baby and gave her boyfriend the test.

“His breath was so deep when he found out. I was in shock and he was calm.”said Viih Tube.

Furthermore, the celebrities confessed that they are very happy with the news of the pregnancy.

“The most important thing is that we are happythe most important thing is that he comes with health, that he has peace and love”said Eliezer.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

On social media, Viih Tube also shared a click next to Eliezer kissing her belly.

“We are very happy and this baby is already so loved, I’m so excited to see your little face, my little package! We get goosebumps just thinking about how everything happened in our history, it was meant to be!”said the artist, who continued:

“I feel so safe living this with Eli, I can already imagine how many beautiful moments we will have in the 3, I feel so at peace now, so complete!”said Eliezer’s girlfriend.

Then, Viih Tube confessed that she always had the dream of being a mother: “I always wanted to be a mother early too, of course I was taken by surprise but it was the most peaceful scare I’ve ever had!”.

Finally, the famous admitted that Eliezer is a first-time father, but is already very drooling.