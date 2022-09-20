Viola Davis vibrates with the meeting of black artists at the home of Tais Araújo and Lázaro Ramos | celebrities



Viola Davis shares records of meeting at the home of Tais Araújo and Lázaro Ramos – Instagram reproduction

Published 09/19/2022 12:40 | Updated 09/19/2022 12:42

Rio – Viola Davis, 57, shared on Instagram, this Monday, some moments of the meeting of black artists at the home of Tais Araújo and Lázaro Ramos, this Sunday. The American actress was thrilled with the meeting, which also had the presence of Iza, Zezé Motta, Dandara Mariana, Ícaro Silva, Seu Jorge.

“Ah Brazil! Tonight! These brilliant black artists! My heart and mind are so full of your ideas, your vision, your authenticity and love. It reminded me why I love being an artist. Viva Brasil!” wrote Viola. Through the comments, Tais praised the artist: “You are amazing and we love and respect you and everything you stand for.”

Viola Davis is in Brazil to promote her new film ‘A Mulher Rei’. In addition to participating in the meeting at the house of Tais and Lázaro, the actress was also in Cidade do Samba, in the Port Zone of Rio, visited Cais do Valongo and recorded an interview for Fantástico, on TV Globo, shown this Sunday.