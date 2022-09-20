Viola Davis wants The Woman King to encourage change in Hollywood

New film starring and produced by Viola Davis, “The Woman King” tells the story of the Agojie, an army formed by women that existed in the Kingdom of Dahomey, in what is now the Republic of Benin, in the western region of Africa.

Passing through Brazil to promote the feature, alongside her husband and also producer of the film Julius tennonViola said that she is currently looking for roles in her career that give visibility to black women — and said that “A Mulher Rei” symbolizes just that.

“I spent 10 years studying acting, and I’ve always lived classic white theater characters, which have probably been played many other times,” he explained at a press conference, straight from Rio de Janeiro. “And suddenly, I’m in my world, I have a character that I can use as a blank slate.”

“The reason I agreed to do the film is because Dana Stevens’ script made me feel humanized. Seeing me and [Nawi, personagem de Thuso Mbedu] side by side feeling the pain, and then wielding a sword, it showed the complexity of black women. I never knew who we are. Now, I am here giving myself to you, and you see me. This is very exciting.”

At 57 years old, Viola is the protagonist of the film, and she plays the warrior Nanisca, commander of the Agojie army who goes through an ordeal throughout the plot, when a secret comes to light in the midst of a decisive battle against an enemy kingdom.

For her, the idea of ​​seeing a film entirely starring black women has an importance that goes beyond the cinematographic.

“[Com esse filme], little girls now have a chance to see themselves, not just in the movies, but in life. Often our power, our beauty and our complexity are not seen,” she declared.

“There is an idea that we are so strong that we cannot be vulnerable. Sometimes we are not even seen by our white colleagues, there are issues that affect black women because we are not seen as valuable. The Agojie are valuable, and they see that, because everything comes from a place of being important”, he reflected. “It’s important that black women see that they can handle a blockbuster, without needing white women, without needing men. I think this is going to mean everything to us.”

With its premiere scheduled for September 22, “The King Woman” comes at a time of transformation in her career and in the way the Oscar-winning actress for “A Limit Between Us” (2017) sees herself in Hollywood.

“I use the example of the greatest actresses I’ve met in my career, the ‘Meryl Streeps’, ‘Julianne Moores’… We know they are good, because they had the opportunity to show”, he compared.

They are written that way because we feel they are worthy of it. My narrative as a black woman is that I am undeserving, and that happens everywhere.

Viola Davis

“We use all kinds of [desculpa], like ‘you’re more the best friend, not the protagonist’. I remember someone saying to me out of the blue, in the middle of a conversation about something: ‘you know you’re not pretty, right?’ They can tell you what you’re not without punishment.

“That’s why we’re raising the narratives of black people,” he emphasized. “It’s important to have characters like the ones in the movie because art imitates life, and we need to know that they are women too. People not seeing us is no longer acceptable.

I need to do this for me to feel that I’m worth it too. I’m worth as much as the Julianne Moores and the Meryl Streeps.

“The King Woman” also stars Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Sheila Atim and Masali Badusa among the main cast. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

For Viola, the film opens doors for more stories starring black women to reach the screens. The actress hopes that something will transform in the industry.

“Black women are at the bottom of the list, especially when we have dark skin. We are always seen as lawyers, doctors who have no name, that character who arrives at the end with a petulant speech, the woman who is crying over the death of her child”, she exemplifies. .

“We have no history, we have no name. I’ve had enough of it. In my life, I know who these women are, and they are vast, complicated, they have beauty. I want black women to be humanized, like everyone else. we are fighting colorism and racism, this is the first step, understanding that we are all part of the human race. We are not a narrative device, we are not a metaphor.”