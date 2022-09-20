Volkswagen announces the Polo 2023 with changes in the engine and in the look; see the new prices

This Monday (19), Volkswagen presented the Polo 2023 with aesthetic changes, engine and gearbox adjustments, as well as lower prices than the models in the previous line. in total, there are four versions: MPI, TSI, Comfortline and Highline. The automaker does not passed on information about the GTS sports version or if the current entry variant, Sense, will continue on the 2023 line, given that a new basic version, called Track, has been confirmed for next year.





As for the design, the car has only gone through a facelift, with changes discreet. At the front, the bumper and grille have been redesigned. The headlights are also slightly different in shape and are LED on all versions. At the rear, Volkswagen do Brasil chose to keep the shape of the taillights and only modify the internal arrangement and the lens, and the bumper now houses the reflector. Inside, the changes were even more discreet in textures.





The Polo 2023 also underwent engine changes. The 1.0 turbo 200 TSI engine leaves and the 1.0 turbo 170 TSI comes in. In practice, the hatch lost 12 hp and 3.6 kgfm. The explanation, according to the automaker, is related to the brand’s pricing policy. The 170 TSI engine also equipped the late Up TSI, but with less power.. The new Polo takes almost a second longer to go from 0 to 100 km/h. Now it’s 10.5 s, against 9.6 s in the previous version. Top speed was maintained at 192 km/h. Another highlight is that the 170 TSI engine can be combined with a five-speed manual gearbox. It is worth remembering that until then, both the Polo and the Virtus only had the automatic gearbox option in all their versions.

















MSI Polo: BRL 82,990 Highlights: LED headlights, automatic post-collision braking, tire pressure control, hill start assistant and 15-inch wheels. TSI Polo: BRL 92,990 Highlights: adds 8-inch instrument panel and also parking sensor. Comfortline Polo: BRL 102,990 Highlights: autopilot, keyless access to the vehicle, start button and optional VW Play. Highline Polo: BRL 109,990 Highlights: 16-inch alloy wheels, new distinctive finish on the doors, 10.25-inch instrument panel and digital Climatronic air conditioning (touchscreen).