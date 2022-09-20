VP gave the lyrics about Cantillo

@lindoso
on 09/19/2022 at 18:42
@marcelo.mello1
on 09/19/2022 at 18:21
Even though he has command today, because if he were Burrin…
@bjorn-iron
on 09/19/2022 at 17:57
This portuguese gossip as hell…every time he does shit he puts someone else’s name in evidence…
That Cantillo is weak I’ve known for months, but the guy put him in a shield for having lost points away from home again… lol
@eduardo.prado7
on 09/19/2022 at 17:48
Unsurprisingly, Cantillo is dead on the field.
His only move is to try to throw. For the rest of the game he is kind of useless in participation.
It’s not possible for a player who wears the Corinthians shirt to be alone in that. And it gets even worse if we think that a steering wheel is one of the pieces that most needs to run on the field.
Even with that, for some reason, turns and moves a strong fan club appears around here. LOL
osmar 15 posts
@osmar.bento.campregh
on 09/19/2022 at 14:09
That’s cool, here some have the solution to all questions. A prepared board should just consult the opinion of colleagues here and resolve. Or even hire those people who have the solution for everything, easily and cheaply. You don’t need to hire such expensive Portuguese technicians if we have people here who are much more prepared than they are at 5% of the cost of the Portuguese.
@dan.sales1
on 09/19/2022 at 1:42 pm
He talked about combativeness and not laziness, that’s a characteristic of the player and he wants him to change, it doesn’t mean he’s lazy, but he came from a less intense football and didn’t acquire this characteristic of more gripping marking, so much so that he disarmed and intercepted a lot in some games with game reading, even not having this intensity in the pressure marking. But you see players like Xavier who don’t have that feature either, and playing. I think it’s kind of stupid to play the crowd against players like that. When Carille did this he was fired 2 weeks later, but the VP knows why, he has infinite morale.
@everton.aquino
on 09/19/2022 at 09:17
I disagree bro.
It has nothing to do with each other.
@daniel.maya
on 09/19/2022 at 09:00
@w.loko
on 09/19/2022 at 08:42
Maloka… But then Bamb is dedicating himself more… this?
Because he took this water to Minas.
Worse than Bamboo? Explain better VP… Please!