Vtor Pereira says he hopes to count on Maycon for the finals and updates the steering wheel situation

This Sunday, Corinthians was defeated by América Mineiro by 1-0, at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte. After the game, Vítor Pereira gave a press conference and updated Maycon’s medical situation. The coach confirmed advance information by the My Helm that the player already trains in the field of CT Joaquim Grava.

“From what I’ve seen, Maycon has already started to run, he’s already started hitting the ball, so he’s already on the field. Let’s see, we have these days to try to gild his physical condition and I hope I can count on him”, said the Portuguese coach, projecting the finals of the Copa do Brasil, scheduled for October 12 and 19.

The Corinthians midfielder has not played since August 2, in the 2-0 defeat against Flamengo, in the Libertadores first leg, at Neo Química Arena. At the time, Maycon suffered a fractured toe in a match with Thiago Maia, an athlete from the Rio de Janeiro team.

Timão will have a time interval without games. The Brazilian Championship will be paralyzed for Data Fifa. Corinthians will have ten days off until the next game for the national competition, on September 28, at 7:30 pm, against Atlético Goianiense. The intention of the coaching staff is to have the player already in this match.

The player returned to Timão in March this year. Maycon played for Corinthians between 2017 and 2018. In the current season, the midfielder lived with injuries and played 20 games with the white shirt. The player scored two goals in this second spell, both in the 2-0 victory against Boca Juniors, in the first phase of Libertadores.

