VW Polo 2023: retouched look, weaker engine and manual transmission

Anyone who follows the movement in the automotive sector must be wondering what happened to Volkswagen in 2022. The automaker had been missing from the national scene, without a major launch for some time. However, today, the VW Polo 2023 was presented, the new line of the compact hatch that received touches on the look, gained full LED headlights and the option of a weaker TSI engine with manual transmission, to reach the level of the Gol. Prices range from R$82,990 to R$109,990.

The VW Polo 2023 is one of the few novelties of the brand for this year, but the automaker promises to launch 15 new models, including flex, hybrid and electric, by 2025. Despite this, the brand celebrates the good numbers in the Brazilian market, with 16, 8% share in August, with sales boosted by Jurassic Gol and T-Cross.

A year ago, VRUM tested the Polo GTS, the hottest version of the model in Brazil. Check out!

Around 11,000 Gol units were licensed, but it is worth mentioning that most of them went to rental companies and fleet owners. The model that does not stop selling will be replaced by the Polo line and will have in the Track version the most stripped down option of the hatch. The Polo Track is scheduled for release in 2023.

In the meantime, the VW Polo 2023 maintains the attributes of the MQB-A0 platform, with good performance in safety, but lost in other aspects. The main one is that the automaker will now offer the 1.0 170TSI engine, with 116cv of maximum power, weaker than the 200TSI, previously used in the model, with 128cv.

In addition, Volkswagen managed to “impoverish” the Polo 2023 a little more, changing the brake system, which now only has discs on the front wheels and drums on the rear. Only the GTS version, which will still be presented in the 2023 line, will keep four-wheel brake discs. The idea is to make the car more at the level of the Gol to face the competition.

All Polo versions are now equipped with full LED headlights (Photo; VW/Disclosure)

What has changed in the look of the VW Polo 2023?

Viewed from the front, the 2023 VW Polo brings the upper grille a little narrower, with the new brand logo and a chrome strip that extends to the headlights. In fact, the main novelty of the model are exactly the headlights, which in addition to gaining a new design are now full LED for all versions, expanding the lighting capacity.

At the rear, the taillights maintain the format, but bring a new internal signature. The rear bumper has also been redesigned, but it doesn’t cause a noticeable change in the look. And it was basically these changes in the facelift of the 2023 VW Polo.

Inside, the 2023 VW Polo features materials with different textures on the dashboard, fabric covering part of the front door panels, and redesigned front seats, inspired by the GTS version, with the headrest integrated into the backrest.

The dashboard gained new materials of different textures and colors, and the doors were covered in fabric (Photo: VW/Disclosure)

The VW Polo 2023 has a list of more than 100 accessories, ranging from different models of alloy wheels, covers for the external mirrors and others. The model will also be sold in the new Sunset red color.

VW Play continues to be available on the 2023 VW Polo, providing access to various in-car apps and functionality. But on the VW Polo 2023 it brings new features: the supply app, which allows you to make payments at accredited service stations; My Turner, with access to several radio stations around the world; and a gaming app.

Check the content and prices of the versions of the VW Polo 2023

New Polo 1.0 MPI -R$ 82,990

Front (2) and side (2) airbags

Emergency Brake Alert (ESS)

Air conditioning with dust and pollen filter

Driver’s seat with millimeter height adjustment

Rear seat with folding backrest

Key “knife” with remote control

on-board computer

Electronic stability control (ESC), traction control (ASR), electronic differential lock (EDS)

Rear window defroster, wiper and washer

Hill Hold Control – hill start assistant

electric steering

LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running light

Isofix/Top Tether for child seat attachment

Tire pressure loss control systems

15” rim steel wheels and super hubcaps

Automatic post-collision braking system

“Composition Touch” touchscreen sound system with App-connect

USB Type-C socket

multifunctional steering wheel

New Polo 1.0 TSI – BRL 92,990

Same equipment as version 1.0 MPI and more:

Electrically adjustable outside mirrors with integrated turn signal and right-side tilt down function

Eight-inch digital instrument cluster

15-inch alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tires

Rear parking sensors

Five-speed manual transmission

The top-of-the-line version, 1.0 170TSI Highline, is equipped with 16-inch wheels (Photo: VW/Disclosure)

New Polo 1.0 TSI Comfortline – BRL 102,990

Same equipment as version 1.0 TSI and more:

Steering column with height and distance adjustment

Front armrest with storage compartment and rear air vents

Front and rear reading lights

Autopilot – automatic speed control

“Kessy” system – access to the vehicle without the use of the key and engine start button

Start-Stop System

Six-speed automatic transmission

Multifunctional leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles

New Polo 1.0 TSI Highline – BRL 109,990

Same equipment as the Comfortline version and more:

“Climatronic Touch” touch digital air conditioner with dust and pollen filter

Rear seat with split folding backrest

Back camera

Induction mobile charging

Electrochromic interior mirror

Headlamps with coming & leaving home function

Lighting in the glove compartment and trunk

10.25″ digital instrument cluster (Active Info Display)

16-inch alloy wheels with 195/55 R16 tires

Rain and twilight sensors

Front and rear parking sensors

VW Play multimedia system with 10.1″ touchscreen and App-Connect

At the rear, new logo, new spelling in the model name and darkened taillights (Photo: VW/Disclosure)

The 2023 VW Polo engine and gearbox options

1.0 MPI aspirated associated with five-speed manual transmission

Powers of 77hp (gasoline)/84hp (ethanol

Torques of 9.6kgfm (g)/10.3kgfm (e)

Acceleration to 100km/h in 13.8s(g)/13.5(e)

Maximum speed of 173km/h (e)

1.0 170TSI turbo associated with a five-speed manual gearbox

Powers of 109hp (gasoline)/116hp (ethanol

Torques of 16.8kgfm (g)/16.8kgfm (e)

Acceleration to 100km/h in 10.2s(g)/10.1(e)

Maximum speed of 197km/h (e)

1.0 170TSI turbo associated with six-speed automatic transmission

Powers of 109hp (gasoline)/116hp (ethanol

Torques of 16.8kgfm (g)/16.8kgfm (e)

Acceleration to 100km/h in 11.1s(g)/10.5(e)

Maximum speed of 192km/h (e)

