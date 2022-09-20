VW Polo TSI 2023 loses disc brakes; see prices, versions and equipment

Advertise your car on Mobiauto

About power, we have already detailed in the other text, but in the 2023 line, the 1.0 TSI versions now have 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm of torque. Previously the numbers were 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm of torque. The changes are in the intake and exhaust manifolds, as well as the turbine. Before, the engine used the same specifications as the Golf, while now it’s basically the up!, but recalibrated.

Lose and win equipment





In addition to the engine changes, the Polo lost some equipment. The most noticeable of them will be the disc brakes. Previously, the TSI versions had four-wheel disc brakes, now, along with the power reduction, the company has replaced them with traditional drums.

Another change is in the alloy wheels. Until the 2022 lineup, the Polo Highline was equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels. Now, the 2023 model goes back in time and uses 16-inch wheels, as it did at launch, 2017.

The hatch also no longer has fog lights, but all versions have LED headlights with daytime running lights inside. Check the equipment and prices of each version:

VW Polo MPI 2023: BRL 82,990





In the entry-level version, the big news is the LED headlights. The engine is the 1.0 aspirated 84 hp and 10.4 kgfm of torque. This configuration comes equipped with the following items:

LED headlights

LED daytime running lights

Four airbags (front and side)

Automatic post-crash braking

manual air conditioning

Electronic differential lock

Ramp start assistant

Electronic traction and stability control

Tire pressure control

Vehicle color mirrors and door handles

15” wheels with hubcaps

front electric windows

Composition Touch radio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and four speakers

multifunctional steering wheel

VW Polo TSI 2023: BRL 92,990





For the first time in its history, the Polo won the 1.0 TSI engine with a five-speed manual gearbox. There are 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm of torque. This configuration comes equipped with the MPI configuration items and adds:

15” alloy wheels

8” digital instrument panel

rear electric windows

Electrically adjustable mirrors with tilt-down function

rear parking sensor

VW Polo Comfortline 2023: BRL 102,990





From the Comfortline version, the Polo preserves the six-speed automatic transmission, but with a more measured engine calibration. The idea is to save fuel. In addition to the above items, there are:

keyless departure

Start/Stop System

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shift

Automatic pilot

Optional: VW Play multimedia center

VW Polo Highline 2023: BRL 109,990





The top-of-the-line version adds the following items:

digital air conditioning

Reverse camera

Leather covered seats

Induction cell phone charger

10.25-inch Active Info Display instrument cluster

front parking sensor

rain sensor

twilight sensor

10-inch VW Play multimedia with six speakers

16 rim alloy wheels

In addition to these items, the Polo gained the optional Kit Black package, which adds a darkened finish to the alloy wheels, rear spoiler and side mirror covers. There is also a cover for the wheel bolts, a key cap, rubber mats for the floor and trunk, and sills.

Maybe you are also interested:

VW Nivus achieves top grade in Latin NCAP and Honda WR-V disappoints

VW T-Cross 2023 arrives more expensive and without multimedia in the Comfortline version

Review: Peugeot 208 with Fiat engine is the best 1.0 in Brazil

Rating: new Peugeot 208 1.6 has a chance against Onix, HB20 and Polo?