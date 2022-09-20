VW Polo TSI 2023 loses disc brakes; see prices, versions and equipment

Yadunandan Singh

About power, we have already detailed in the other text, but in the 2023 line, the 1.0 TSI versions now have 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm of torque. Previously the numbers were 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm of torque. The changes are in the intake and exhaust manifolds, as well as the turbine. Before, the engine used the same specifications as the Golf, while now it’s basically the up!, but recalibrated.

Lose and win equipment

Hatch had visual and equipment changes, but became less powerful and cheaper

In addition to the engine changes, the Polo lost some equipment. The most noticeable of them will be the disc brakes. Previously, the TSI versions had four-wheel disc brakes, now, along with the power reduction, the company has replaced them with traditional drums.

Another change is in the alloy wheels. Until the 2022 lineup, the Polo Highline was equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels. Now, the 2023 model goes back in time and uses 16-inch wheels, as it did at launch, 2017.

The hatch also no longer has fog lights, but all versions have LED headlights with daytime running lights inside. Check the equipment and prices of each version:

VW Polo MPI 2023: BRL 82,990

In the entry-level version, the big news is the LED headlights. The engine is the 1.0 aspirated 84 hp and 10.4 kgfm of torque. This configuration comes equipped with the following items:

  • LED headlights
  • LED daytime running lights
  • Four airbags (front and side)
  • Automatic post-crash braking
  • manual air conditioning
  • Electronic differential lock
  • Ramp start assistant
  • Electronic traction and stability control
  • Tire pressure control
  • Vehicle color mirrors and door handles
  • 15” wheels with hubcaps
  • front electric windows
  • Composition Touch radio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and four speakers
  • multifunctional steering wheel

VW Polo TSI 2023: BRL 92,990

For the first time in its history, the Polo won the 1.0 TSI engine with a five-speed manual gearbox. There are 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm of torque. This configuration comes equipped with the MPI configuration items and adds:

  • 15” alloy wheels
  • 8” digital instrument panel
  • rear electric windows
  • Electrically adjustable mirrors with tilt-down function
  • rear parking sensor

VW Polo Comfortline 2023: BRL 102,990

From the Comfortline version, the Polo preserves the six-speed automatic transmission, but with a more measured engine calibration. The idea is to save fuel. In addition to the above items, there are:

  • keyless departure
  • Start/Stop System
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shift
  • Automatic pilot
  • Optional: VW Play multimedia center

VW Polo Highline 2023: BRL 109,990

The top-of-the-line version adds the following items:

  • digital air conditioning
  • Reverse camera
  • Leather covered seats
  • Induction cell phone charger
  • 10.25-inch Active Info Display instrument cluster
  • front parking sensor
  • rain sensor
  • twilight sensor
  • 10-inch VW Play multimedia with six speakers
  • 16 rim alloy wheels

In addition to these items, the Polo gained the optional Kit Black package, which adds a darkened finish to the alloy wheels, rear spoiler and side mirror covers. There is also a cover for the wheel bolts, a key cap, rubber mats for the floor and trunk, and sills.

