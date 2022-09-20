Wage allowance PIS/PASEP 2023: The official VALUE of payments for next year is OUT

Every year, the national minimum wage undergoes a correction in the intention to face the country’s inflation. Through this adjustment, benefits such as the PIS/Pasep also undergo changes, since the calculation of the salary bonus is based on the current national floor.

Therefore, whenever the minimum wage undergoes correction, the benefit also undergoes alteration. In this sense, it is worth noting that the Federal government is working on defining the national floor for next year. So far, the forecast is at R$ 1,302.

It is worth remembering that the minimum wage is calculated based on advances in inflation by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). However, the value only goes through final definition at the end of the year, when the inflation rate for the respective year is ready.

On September 15th, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy lowered the official estimate for this year’s National Consumer Price Index (INPC). According to information from the folder, the index went from 7.41% to 6.54%.

This change directly impacts the benefits of INSSsuch as, for example, the retirementsthe Continued Payment Benefit (BPC/LOAS) and also the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Check out!

PIS/PASEP: Who will receive the salary bonus in 2023?

To receive the 2021 base year salary allowance, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in 2021;

Have received on average up to two minimum wages per month in 2021;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have the data correctly sent by the employer to RAIS (Annual List of Social Information).

The benefit consultation can be carried out through the Digital Work Card application (available for Android or iOS) or through the Alô Trabalho call center, at number 158.

Remembering that the Federal Savings Bank is responsible for transfers of PIS, aimed at workers in the private sector. already the Bank of Brazil manages Pasep payments, intended for public servants.

INPC fall impacts minimum wage of 2023

Millions of Brazilians receive the minimum wage according to its validity, either at work or through some benefit, such as the INSS (National Social Security Institute). In this sense, it is right to say that the value of the national floor impacts the pocket of a good part of the population.

According to the new update, the minimum wage for the year 2023 would be around BRL 1,292, BRL 10 less compared to the initial forecast by the index of 7.41%. However, it is important to remember that this is just an estimate and may be changed until the end of this year.

Finally, in numbers, the minimum wage is paid to more than 56 million people, of which 24.2 million are INSS beneficiaries. In any case, the 2023 floor will only be released at the end of January of the same year.