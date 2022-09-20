Watch Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN assembly live

(credit: Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will make the official opening, this Tuesday (20/9), of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York (USA). This is the fourth time Bolsonaro has opened the General Assembly.

This is the second commitment that the president fulfills outside Brazil. Previously, he was in London for the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on 8 September.

In the speech, the president is expected to talk about topics such as the consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, climate change, renewable energy, the environment and food security.

