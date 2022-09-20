what can you buy with a premium

This Wednesday (21) Mega-Sena can pay the sixth biggest prize in history: R$ 150 million. Whoever hits the six dozen alone will take the money home, with income tax deducted — that is, R$ 150 million.

If you won and wanted to toast everything with only high-end objects, what would you do? We did a survey just to play with this possibility. See below.

The Rock’s Mansion

Actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, owns a mansion in Los Angeles, United States, valued at R$ 150 million.

The residence, by the way, was built by Alex Van Halen, drummer for the famous rock band Van Halen, in 1993.

With a complete music studio, the house also has an indoor pool and a full movie theater.

Benetti Oasis 34M, one of the yachts bought by player Zlatan Ibrahimovi, costs R$ 104 million Image: Benetti/Disclosure

Two yachts like a football player

Swedish player Zlatan Ibrahimovi?, of Serbian origin, may still not have returned to the fields for Milan after an injury. But, he has been making good use of his medical recovery.

He bought two yachts that, together, give R$ 146 million.

The first is the “Riva 100 Corsaro”, which is 29.9 m long.

The five cabins (with private bathrooms) can accommodate up to ten passengers. The yacht also has air conditioning, Wi-Fi, TV, bar, full kitchen, swimming pool and water toys.

The second model is a “Benetti Oasis 34M”, which is 34.36 m long and has five floors.

Also with capacity for 10 people, it has a swimming pool, garage for jet-ski and outdoor dining. It costs R$ 104 million.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, car that has a rear like a yacht and costs R$ 136 million Image: Rolls-Royce/Disclosure

yacht on wheels

For those who get seasick easily, how about a yacht on four wheels? It’s a car that Rolls-Royce has launched: Boat Tail.

It’s because the rear of the vehicle actually looks like a yacht. And what was supposed to be a trunk is actually a complete beach kit.

It has a fridge – which stores a specific type of champagne -, an umbrella, crystal glasses, a dish rack, a retractable table and stools.

The 6.7-liter V12 engine produces 571 horsepower.

The car costs approximately R$136 million, and it is still possible to use the remaining R$14 million to buy a lot of champagne.

very expensive motorcycles

Finally, for those who enjoy life on two wheels, check it out. The R$150 million from Mega-Sena can buy two models of the most expensive motorcycle in the world.

The Neiman Marcus Limited Edition Fighter has a different design, and a powerful engine: an air-cooled V-twin that generates 500 hp of power and reaches a top speed of 300 km/h.

The chassis and frame are carved from just one piece of metal. There are only 45 units in the world. Each is quoted at approximately R$56.5 million.

The Ecosse ES1 Spirit motorcycle reaches 370km/h Image: Ecosse/Disclosure

That is, you could take two units for R$ 113 million, and with the change you could still buy two other motorcycles from the most expensive list: the Ecosse ES1 Spirit. It costs R$ 18.5 million, has 200 hp and can reach 370 km/h.